The Sustainable Development Goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better

BANGKOK, Thailand, March 16 (IPS) – The COVID-19 crisis poses an unprecedented development threat in the Asia-Pacific region that could reverse much of the hard-won progress of recent years. The good news is, we know how to tackle this challenge. Recovery from the pandemic and our global efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 must go hand in hand. The Goals provide a compass for navigating this crisis, faster and greener, everywhere and for everyone.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana The results of the 2021 edition of the Progress Report on the SDGs for Asia and the Pacific released today by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) show that the region did not meet its 2020 targets for the goals, even before entering the global pandemic. The region must accelerate progress everywhere and urgently reverse its backward trends on many goals and targets to achieve the ambitions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Over the past decade, Asia and the Pacific have made extraordinary strides in health and well-being (Goal 3), which may partly explain its relative success in reducing the health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its population. Yet despite these hard-won gains, the region faces many challenges, such as providing an adequate health workforce, reducing premature deaths and improving mental health.

As we find our way out of this pandemic, we must focus our efforts on more equitable and greener growth. The environment and the most vulnerable population groups must not pay the price for our economic ambitions and rapid industrialization (Goal 9, another area of ​​faster progress for the region).

The most alarming observation in the new ESCAP report is the regression of trends in climate action (Goal 13) and life underwater (Goal 14). The Asia-Pacific region is responsible for more than half of global greenhouse gas emissions. The harmful effects of natural disasters on people and economies are increasing year by year. The quality of the oceans continues to deteriorate due to unsustainable human activities, and the economic gains from sustainable fishing are diminishing.

The COVID-19 pandemic was another urgent signal that our unsustainable consumption and production was putting unbearable pressure on ecosystems. Unless there is a transformative change towards a sustainable future, pandemics will emerge more often, with more damage to our societies and economies. Conservation of wildlife and ecosystems is vital to preventing future pandemics and the transfer of disease from animals to humans.

A solid assessment of progress on the SDGs is hampered by the lack of data. The availability of data on indicators has increased in the region in recent years as more countries prioritize the SDGs. However, challenges remain and we need to do more to close data gaps on almost half of the official indicators without sufficient data to tell us the real story of progress.

It is too early to see the real impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on progress towards the SDGs. However, first studies by United Nations agencies in the Asia-Pacific region, no goal is immune to the negative impact of the pandemic. In particular, the “leaving no one behind” goal of the SDGs is at high risk. Early data shows that mothers and children, students, informal workers, the poor, the elderly, refugees and asylum seekers are extremely vulnerable. At the same time, despite a short-term drop in air pollution during strict lockdowns, the negative environmental impacts of the pandemic have already emerged. In addition, there are concerns that the economic recession caused by COVID-19 may lead to a decline in investment in protecting natural environments.

Recovery measures are a great opportunity for us to rethink our options for development paths that are inclusive, more resilient and respect planetary boundaries. As we enter the Decade of Action to implement the 2030 Agenda, we must strengthen our collective commitment to the SDGs and let it provide us with our compass to build back together, better and greener.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana is the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

