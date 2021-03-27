The surge in cases in India is reaching new heights in months as the festival season begins.

India, race to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, reported its largest one-day peak since October on Sunday – 62,258 cases in the past 24 hours.

The rise, which was particularly high in Maharashtra state, where Mumbai is located, comes as more people relax public health measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Officials say the relaxed demeanor could be a factor in the increase. The one-day digits sometimes contain anomalies, but the seven-day country average new cases, a more reliable gauge, have been on the rise since early March.

The resurgence of the coronavirus, who was once seemingly on the sidelines, is urging health officials and law enforcement to review and adopt tougher measures to try to stem the spread. Health workers are particularly concerned as people come together to celebrate festivals like Holi and crowds in the bazaars.