The surge in cases in India is reaching new heights in months as the festival season begins.
India, race to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, reported its largest one-day peak since October on Sunday – 62,258 cases in the past 24 hours.
The rise, which was particularly high in Maharashtra state, where Mumbai is located, comes as more people relax public health measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Officials say the relaxed demeanor could be a factor in the increase. The one-day digits sometimes contain anomalies, but the seven-day country average new cases, a more reliable gauge, have been on the rise since early March.
The resurgence of the coronavirus, who was once seemingly on the sidelines, is urging health officials and law enforcement to review and adopt tougher measures to try to stem the spread. Health workers are particularly concerned as people come together to celebrate festivals like Holi and crowds in the bazaars.
India has ordered regional governments to deploy law enforcement officials to ensure people wear masks and keep their distance. And the country also has reduced exports Covid-19 vaccines, prompting a setback for vaccination campaigns in other countries, especially in the poorest who do not have the necessary infrastructure to produce theirs.
India desperately needs all the doses it can get. Infections are skyrocketing, exceeding 50,000 per day, more than double the number of less than two weeks ago. And the Indian vaccination campaign has been slow, with less than 4 percent of the 1.4 billion Indians who receive a blow, far behind the rates of the United States, Great Britain and most European countries.
The latest wave is crippling life in several parts of Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest number of cases in the country – 2.6 million. The state is home to Mumbai, the country’s densely populated financial center, home to millions of people, sometimes in very close quarters. The Dharavi slum was cordoned off for almost two months during the first wave of infections.
Even though cases increased in the city, business continued as usual in some pockets. But entire districts of the state have been returned to lockdown, and the Maharashtra government is imposing a nighttime curfew from Sunday. Shopping malls will also close at 8 p.m.