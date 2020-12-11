The super-broadcast of the Boston biotech conference in February is linked to 1.9% of all cases in the United States.

As many as 300,000 cases of coronavirus across the United States can be traced to a two-day conference in Boston attended by 175 biotechnology executives in February, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

The conference, organized by the pharmaceutical company Biogen, was one of the first examples in the pandemic of what epidemiologists call “mass events”, where a gathering of people leads to a large number of infections. But new genetic data made public These last months by many states allowed researchers for the first time to estimate the national scope of its astonishing ripple effect.

“It’s a cautionary tale,” said Bronwyn MacInnis, a genomic epidemiologist at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

To track the spread, the researchers took advantage of a kind of DNA fingerprint they identified in virus samples taken from 28 people who attended the meeting. An earlier version of the article published online in June suggested the conference sowed tens of thousands of cases in the Boston area alone.