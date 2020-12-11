The super-broadcast of the Boston biotech conference in February is linked to 1.9% of all cases in the United States.
As many as 300,000 cases of coronavirus across the United States can be traced to a two-day conference in Boston attended by 175 biotechnology executives in February, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.
The conference, organized by the pharmaceutical company Biogen, was one of the first examples in the pandemic of what epidemiologists call “mass events”, where a gathering of people leads to a large number of infections. But new genetic data made public These last months by many states allowed researchers for the first time to estimate the national scope of its astonishing ripple effect.
“It’s a cautionary tale,” said Bronwyn MacInnis, a genomic epidemiologist at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.
To track the spread, the researchers took advantage of a kind of DNA fingerprint they identified in virus samples taken from 28 people who attended the meeting. An earlier version of the article published online in June suggested the conference sowed tens of thousands of cases in the Boston area alone.
In March, researchers found that viruses with the same signature had started appearing in viral genomes taken from coronavirus patients in several other states. But as of November, viruses containing the marker could be found in 29 states, linked to some 70,000 in Florida alone. And because the viral genome data linked to US cases has increased tenfold since June, researchers are able to make a reliable national estimate. The conference, the study estimates, is responsible for 1.9% of all cases in the United States since the start of the pandemic.
A large majority of introductions of the virus into a workplace, home or community, the researchers noted. But the study does highlight how a local event with a mobile population can trigger a national epidemic. Because the genetic fingerprint identified in Biogen participants previously existed in Europe, it was not possible to reliably estimate how many transmissions worldwide came from the Boston event, the researchers said.
While the Biogen conference took place at a time when the coronavirus was barely on the radar for most Americans, it could have significant implications for the current pandemic moment. The long-awaited first vaccines have been shown to protect against severe symptoms of Covid-19, but it is not known whether they protect people against transmission of the virus.
“We risk having people who think everything is fine,” said Dr. MacInnis. “Our data reminds us of what can happen when transmission is not controlled. ”
