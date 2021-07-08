The strange Chicago problem
Chicago is far from rising oceans and melting glaciers. It is not in the path of hurricanes and is not vulnerable to the increasing number of wildfires in the American West.
“In the search for a refuge for big cities from climate change, Chicago seems to be a great option”, author Dan Egan writes in The Times. “At least he’s doing it on a map.”
But Chicago has a problem, which is almost certainly caused by the forces that climate change has unleashed. A balance has long existed between the city’s two great bodies of water, Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. And climate change upsets that balance on both sides, putting the city at risk of rising and falling water levels.
This is a case study on the complex threats of a warming planet. These threats are not just the most obvious – heat, drought and melting ocean ice. Climate change can also cause counterintuitive changes in the opposite direction. Perhaps the clearest example of recent years has been weakening of the polar vortex, which triggered puffs of cold air in the United States
“Extremes at both ends”
Chicago is threatened by another mix of these complex factors. On the one hand, climate change has led to an increase in heavy rainfall nationwide, as the warmer air may contain more moisture than the colder air. (A simple way to understand the difference: your skin doesn’t get as dry in summer as it does in winter.)
In the Great Lakes region, the past five years have been the wettest on record. The additional precipitation caused Lake Michigan and the Chicago River to rise, led to more frequent flooding, damaged homes in the city, and started to wash out lakeside beaches.
On the other hand, global warming also serves to lower lake and river water levels in a different way: water evaporates faster under heat.
The result, as one expert puts it, is an emerging tug-of-war between evaporation and precipitation. In the best-case scenario, the two would roughly cancel each other out, and the lake and river would always remain near their historical levels. But that doesn’t seem to be happening. Instead, as John Allis of the Army Corps of Engineers told Dan Egan, “We can expect extremes on both sides.”
Flooding has become more frequent. In a 13-story building on the south side, there is no more patio furniture on the terrace overlooking the lake. It has been replaced by sandbags, massive concrete blocks and other flood barriers.
And yet the increased evaporation rates – due to the hot weather – also left Lake Michigan in danger of falling so low at times that it would no longer flow into the Chicago River. The river would flow into the lake. This would be a problem, given that the river carries the city’s sewage and the lake is the city’s source of drinking water. The flow between drinking water and wastewater must obviously only go in one direction.
All of this makes for an alarming story about a great American city – and a case study of the growing and uncertain dangers the world faces after years of doing little to deal with the threat of climate change. Dan’s story is accompanied by beautiful photos of Chicago, taken by Lyndon French.
Related: Last week’s deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest “would have been virtually impossible without climate change,” the researchers found.
THE LAST NEWS
Assassination of Haiti
Haitian officials said the police killed four people and arrested two other suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, but did not name them.
Moses’ wife, Martine, was also shot dead. She is in critical condition, an ambassador said.
Moses had shown signs of authoritarianism, refusing to step down and attempting to rewrite the constitution. Thousands of Haitians protested.
Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister, said he would run the country and placed Haiti under a form of martial law.
Haiti has struggled to recover from an earthquake in 2010. Armed gangs control parts of the capital, and poverty and hunger are on the rise.
The virus
Politics
President Biden plans to order federal regulators to crack down on non-compete clauses to empower workers.
Donald trump sued Facebook, Twitter and Google to restore his accounts. His political operation immediately began to raise funds.
Dozens of states sued Google, claiming its mobile app store abuse of its market power. This is the fourth state or federal antitrust lawsuit against Google since October.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary yesterday. This is what they say.
Other great stories
Teams excavating the rubble of the collapsed skyscraper in Surfside, Fla. Said they did not expect to find more survivors.
Police officers arrested Jacob Zuma, former South African president. A court sentenced him in June to 15 months in prison for failing to appear before a corruption investigation.
Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rains to the southeast and warnings requested as far north as Massachusetts.
The Tampa Bay Lightning, beating the Montreal Canadiens, won the stanley cup.
England, after 55 years of dashed hopes, beat Denmark to reach the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament. They face Italy on Sunday.
Opinions
A recent Times Opinion essay argues that American policy stagnates. Bloomberg Reviews Jonathan bernstein disagree, writing that America is still changing – thanks to LGBTQ advancements, the Trumpian GOP shift and more.
Quit Twitter, urges The Atlantic Caitlin flanagan, a self-proclaimed Twitter addict.
