The strange Chicago problem

Chicago is far from rising oceans and melting glaciers. It is not in the path of hurricanes and is not vulnerable to the increasing number of wildfires in the American West.

“In the search for a refuge for big cities from climate change, Chicago seems to be a great option”, author Dan Egan writes in The Times. “At least he’s doing it on a map.”

But Chicago has a problem, which is almost certainly caused by the forces that climate change has unleashed. A balance has long existed between the city’s two great bodies of water, Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. And climate change upsets that balance on both sides, putting the city at risk of rising and falling water levels.

This is a case study on the complex threats of a warming planet. These threats are not just the most obvious – heat, drought and melting ocean ice. Climate change can also cause counterintuitive changes in the opposite direction. Perhaps the clearest example of recent years has been weakening of the polar vortex, which triggered puffs of cold air in the United States