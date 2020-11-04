The stocks that make the biggest moves after hours: Qualcomm, Match Group, Expedia and more

Attendees walk past the Qualcomm booth during CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Find out which companies are making the headlines after the Wednesday bell:

Qualcomm – Qualcomm shares rose more than 13% in after-hours trading thanks to better-than-expected quarterly results. The chipmaker reported earnings per share of $ 1.45 on revenue of $ 6.5 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $ 1.17 per share on revenue of $ 5.94 billion. Qualcomm also released earnings and revenue forecasts for the current quarter that were better than expected.

Match group – Dating services parent company Tinder and Hinge posted third-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations, pushing the stock up 2.7% after-hours. Match reported sales of $ 640 million per share, beating a Refinitiv estimate of $ 605 million.

Expedia –Expedia shares jumped 5.5% after the bell after the travel booking giant reported a smaller than expected loss for the previous quarter and higher than expected revenue. The company said it lost 22 cents per share, with revenue of $ 1.5 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 79 cents a share on sales of $ 1.38 billion.

Come on daddy – GoDaddy shares rose 2.8% after the website domain company posted third-quarter sales that beat analysts’ expectations. GoDaddy reported revenue of $ 844 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a circulation of $ 835 million. Hosting and domain revenues also beat analyst estimates.

Ping identity – Ping Identity reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, beating a FactSet estimate of 2 cents in earnings per share, but shares in the cybersecurity firm fell more than 9% after hours.