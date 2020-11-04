The stocks that make the biggest moves after hours: Qualcomm, Match Group, Expedia and more
Find out which companies are making the headlines after the Wednesday bell:
Qualcomm – Qualcomm shares rose more than 13% in after-hours trading thanks to better-than-expected quarterly results. The chipmaker reported earnings per share of $ 1.45 on revenue of $ 6.5 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $ 1.17 per share on revenue of $ 5.94 billion. Qualcomm also released earnings and revenue forecasts for the current quarter that were better than expected.
Match group – Dating services parent company Tinder and Hinge posted third-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations, pushing the stock up 2.7% after-hours. Match reported sales of $ 640 million per share, beating a Refinitiv estimate of $ 605 million.
Expedia –Expedia shares jumped 5.5% after the bell after the travel booking giant reported a smaller than expected loss for the previous quarter and higher than expected revenue. The company said it lost 22 cents per share, with revenue of $ 1.5 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 79 cents a share on sales of $ 1.38 billion.
Come on daddy – GoDaddy shares rose 2.8% after the website domain company posted third-quarter sales that beat analysts’ expectations. GoDaddy reported revenue of $ 844 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a circulation of $ 835 million. Hosting and domain revenues also beat analyst estimates.
Ping identity – Ping Identity reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, beating a FactSet estimate of 2 cents in earnings per share, but shares in the cybersecurity firm fell more than 9% after hours.
