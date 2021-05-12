The state of the pandemic
A few months ago there was widespread speak on the possibility of a “fourth wave” of Covid-19 in the United States this spring. Many states were easing restrictions and many Americans, tired of staying at home, were starting to put themselves at greater Covid risk even though they were not yet vaccinated.
Fortunately, however, the fourth wave did not arrive.
Cases and hospitalizations increased only modestly in late March and early April, and have started to decline again since. Deaths have not increased for months.
What happened? There are several explanations. Large numbers of Americans have built natural immunity having already had Covid. the vaccination program has grown rapidly. And although some Americans behaved recklessly, others continued to wear masks indoors. (Outdoor masks, as regular readers of The Morning now know, seem little difference in most of the cases).
Every two weeks I have shown you a series of graphs that summarize the state of the pandemic. Today is the last opus.
Covid is not over …
Despite the good news, it should be emphasized that the crisis is not yet over. There are two big issues with Covid, both of which involve vaccination.
First, about one in three American adults remains skeptical of the vaccine, including many older people, who are most at risk for severe versions of Covid. In the last poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 13 percent of adults said they definitely would not get the vaccine; 6 percent said they would only do so if their employer, school or other group required it; and 15 percent said they waited to see how vaccines affected others.
This mistrust helps explain why the United States continues to follow Britain and Israel in vaccination rates and why deaths have fallen even more sharply in those countries, despite their huge outbreaks of the virus earlier this year.
In the United States, more than 600 people die each day from Covid on average. One problem is that some of the same communities that are hostile to wearing masks indoors – politically conservative communities, for the most part – are also hesitant on the vaccine. Until large numbers of Americans over 40 are vaccinated, Covid deaths are unlikely to drop near zero anytime soon.
… Especially in the world
The second major problem with Covid is outside the United States: Vaccination rate remain extremely low in most countries of the world, especially in the poorest countries.
Around the world, there are still encouraging signs. Global cases have been fall over the past two weeks. Africa and much of Asia continue to report low levels of Covid, for reasons that are not quite clear. Even in India, the site of a terrible epidemic, the number of cases has declined slightly in recent days.
But the recent death toll in India was horrible. Cases have also been on the rise in Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand. Brazil and much of South America are also struggling. All these countries remind us that the world remains vulnerable to the new waves.
Probably the biggest problem for Covid for the rest of 2021 is the speed of vaccinations in low-income countries. It will determine both the future death toll and the likelihood of new dangerous variants taking hold in all countries. About 90 percent of the world’s population has yet to receive a vaccine.
Republicans plan to vote today on whether to oust Cheney from his leadership position for criticizing Trump’s false election claims. Here are some comments:
Overthrowing Cheney would put the party “on the side of a lie,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Peggy Noonan valorize. It will also hurt Republican electoral prospects, according to Commentary’s Noah rothman.
Cheney’s focus on Trump’s flaws, rather than Democrats, puts her at odds with the rest of her party leadership, Eliana johnson counters in Politico.
“It’s because she’s such a partisan and conservative Republican that her dissent is so significant,” New York magazine said. Jonathan chait wrote. But Maureen dowd argues that Cheney deserves to be blamed for comforting Republicans with the lies.
Morning readings
H Mart forever: A place where you can find “Bulk tubs of fishballs, live lobsters smoldering in blue ponds, a tofu library.”
Dunbar number: Can you have more than 150 friends?
A Times classic: Why the songs of summer sounds the same (and you might want to turn up the volume).
Lives lived: Pat Bond was a fundamental figure in the BDSM community. Two people showed up at the first meeting of the Eulenspiegel Society, which Bond started in the early 1970s; the number of members eventually increased to over a thousand. He died at the age of 94.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The power of a tick
Achieving daily goals can be difficult. About ten years ago, Amitava Kumar commissioned a class of college graduates to write something every day – in part to motivate themselves to write.
To be successful, Kumar tried a simple trick: after completing each day’s task, he would put the date and a check mark on the last page of the notebook. Somehow it worked – by the end of the year he had finished a little book.
Today, the checkmarks serve a larger purpose for Kumar. They remind him that he is a writer. “It’s the visible symbol of my awareness that who I am is defined by what I do,” he wrote in The Times Magazine. recommendation letter function. And it explains why you might like them too. “The check mark is more important than anything that comes from the daily work that you mark the completion,” he argues. “The first represents real life; the second, simply a life.
Related: 2007 play by Atul Gawande in The New Yorker on the power of checklists. – Claire Moses, morning writer
