Every two weeks I have shown you a series of graphs that summarize the state of the pandemic. Today is the last opus.

Covid is not over …

Despite the good news, it should be emphasized that the crisis is not yet over. There are two big issues with Covid, both of which involve vaccination.

First, about one in three American adults remains skeptical of the vaccine, including many older people, who are most at risk for severe versions of Covid. In the last poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 13 percent of adults said they definitely would not get the vaccine; 6 percent said they would only do so if their employer, school or other group required it; and 15 percent said they waited to see how vaccines affected others.

(Related: A new story from the Times focuses on the millions of Americans who say they are ready to get the vaccine but have not yet been able to do so.)