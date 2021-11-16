The Squid Game: The Story of Losers in the Shadow of Glory

Korea is one of the world’s largest economies. Yet behind the success, many feel alienated. Does the recent hit show Squid Game reflect the underside of the company’s success? Credit: Ori Song / Unsplash

Seoul, November 16 (IPS) – Immediately after its release, the Squid Game went viral, gaining the attention of the global entertainment scene. The grotesque, hyper-violent thriller is said to have become Netflix’s biggest show, the world’s most-watched and most talked about streaming entertainment. Is it an art imitating life?

The global boom in Korean entertainment is reminiscent of the history of South Korea among the rich. The once-war-affected country with a GDP per capita of US $ 67 after the Korean War of 1950-53 has grown into one of the world’s largest economies with a GDP per capita of US $ 32,860 in 2020.

South Koreans enjoy high-tech amenities and many of their businesses are sought after internationally, including home electronics, vehicles and ships.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, success stories abound about its industries, technology, or entertainment.

K-pop BTS is now a global star that often tops the Billboard charts. A few years ago, it was unthinkable that Korean entertainment could surpass content produced in the United States.

Squid Game has become a worldwide success. Is it an art imitating life?

“The Squid Game has become a hope for our students to step onto the world stage,” Kim Sang-Hoon, professor at Cheju Halla University who teaches future talents in video making, filmmaking, told IPS. or broadcast.

However, the scenario suggests that success is not the only metric by which to measure Korean society. Squid Game is the story of the “losers” who abandoned the success story.

The hero, Gi-Hoon, was in debt after losing his job and wasting his money in a game of horse racing. He divorced and missed his estranged ten-year-old daughter. Sang-Woo was once a brilliant stockbroker, but went bankrupt after gambling his money.

Dramatic director Hwang Dong-Hyeok told local media, “I was actually one of the losers.

He explained that “as a single mother’s boy in Seoul Alley, I was a boy on the street spending most of the day playing the games (which all appear) in the Squid Game.”

Although many more South Koreans are living the “richest life” in the country’s history, many people feel like they are playing the squid game, where a few winners take everything at the expense of many losers.

In the game Squid, an elderly character Ilnam said to another character, Gi-Hoon, while playing marbles, “Cheating on others is OK, but being cheated is not OK?

This little phrase is one that many South Koreans have identified with.

“I felt elated when I heard this because it sounds like our reality,” South Korean fan and college student Ko June-Ho told IPS. He added that he identified with so much in history. When the elderly character Il-Nam met Ki-Hoon after the squid game, Il-Nam said, ‘Life here (outside of the game) is more hellish (than the life I spent in the game squid) “.”

In the game of death, the losers are separated from their family, friends and community. Like Sae-Byok, a North Korean defector struggles to rebuild her lost family ties, but to no avail. Or, Ali, a Pakistani worker, is in debt because his Korean employer did not pay him. Even the elderly character Il-Nam, the host of Squid Game, is rich but his old family ties are lacking. He tells Gi-Hoon: “I was living with my family”.

Some experts say that the losers of the squid game are like the South Korean losers, who feel isolated from the history of fame.

Ironically, South Korea, one of the richest countries in the world, has one of the highest suicide rates in the world. South Korea’s suicide rate in 2020 averaged 25.7 suicides per 100,000 people, compared to an average of 10.9 suicides in Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

While tech companies, like the Coopang online shopping platform, have enjoyed success during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners have been forced to close their doors due to regulations. The impact is clear.

Dr Park Chanmin of the Seoul Central Mental Health Clinic testifies in a recent interview. here.

“Since the start of the pandemic, people are increasingly worried about their jobs, their income is falling, and this has an impact on their everyday life. “

Asia Nikkei reported that a study by the Korea Economic Research Institute found that sales by independent traders were down 78.5% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2020, with 58% of respondents attributing the decline to COVID.

Sanjog Lama, a Nepalese student studying hotel management in South Korea, said the show was excellent.

“The cast and crew did an amazing job. On top of that, the content of the show is just superb. It’s thrilling, a lot of the scenes are horrible, but they make sense.”

Another South Korean fan, Lee Ji-Hyeon, said, “The drama was like a puzzle game. will be linked to the next move. “

However, even in the Extreme Death Game, the underlying warmth of traditional South Korean culture is reflected.

The thriller’s punch line, with “Kkak-Ttu-gi” or “Kkan-Bu”, illustrates Korean culture. Old Il-Nam said to Gi-Hoon, “Let’s make ‘Kkan-Bu’ friendship between the two of us.”

Kkan-Bu is a long-standing friendship that doesn’t change whether a person is a loser or a winner. Some characters made decisions that touched the hearts of fans.

Gi-Hoon did not give up his heart even when it came to living or dying. Ji-Young gives his life to let his playmate Sae-Byok win the game. Even old Il-Nam’s hardened heart softens as the elder and befriends the warm Gi-Hoon.

Another female character, Mi-Nyo, said, “They call me Kkak-Ttu-gi” In Korean children’s games. “

Kkak-Ttu-Gi shows how Korean culture values ​​human connection. Even if the player is poor and cannot contribute, the team will not kick them out.

There is irony in money matters. Even though Gi-Hoon comes out on top of the game, pocketing $ 40 million, his life hasn’t changed. When he returns home after the game, he finds his mother dead. He remains a divorced and lonely man. Even though he has the prize in his bank account, he does not spend it. Instead, he borrows 10,000 won from a banker and gives it to a flower seller on the street.

“The drama makes me think about what matters in my life. People risk their lives for money, which turns out to be no solution,” said South Korean fan Lee Ji-Hyeon.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram