The “special” US-Saudi relationship 20 years after September 11

As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks approaches, a number of developments have refocused attention on US-Saudi relations. On August 27, U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines asserted state secret privilege in a civil lawsuit filed by a Saudi holding entity against a former senior Saudi government official for prevent the dissemination of classified information.

Several days later, after sustained pressure from the families of 9/11 victims, US President Joe Biden ordered the Department of Justice to review documents from the FBI investigation into the attacks for declassification and release. public.

Twenty years later, the legacy of September 11 continues to cast a shadow over a bilateral relationship that in some ways has evolved considerably since the terrorist attacks. The fact that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals and the mastermind Osama bin Laden was a member of one of Saudi Arabia’s most successful business families threatened to create the biggest rift in the world. US-Saudi relations since the start of full diplomatic relations in the 1930s. The initial reluctance of some Saudi leaders, including Interior Minister Nayef bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, to acknowledge the Saudis’ involvement in the attacks, caused further fury.

After September 11, a “cottage industry” of think tanks, opinion writers and retired public officials emerged to defend and contextualize the “special” nature of the US-Saudi relationship as part of a so-called oil-for-security deal which dated, in their account, to the legendary 1945 meeting between President Franklin Roosevelt and Saudi King Abdul Aziz on board the USS Quincy in the Suez Canal.

And yet, when Robert Vitalis, an American political scientist, examined the matter, he found not only that no mention of oil or security was made at the 1945 meeting, but that “oil against security ”first surfaced in 2002, months after the 9/11 attacks. Since then, the term has become widely adopted and seen as historic.

As the United States and Saudi Arabia have a special relationship, it emerged after September 11. Washington and Riyadh worked closely, with the former pursuing al-Qaeda and their Taliban hosts in Afghanistan, and then extended their “war on terror” to Iraq in 2003. The many links between the attackers and the partner states of the The United States, including Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates as well as Saudi Arabia, has been dealt with in other, far less intrusive or invasive means, by diplomacy rather than by force. Just imagine how different the answer might have been if 15 of the 19 hijackers had been Iranian, for example.

September 11 did not completely disappear as a problem, despite the passage of 20 years and the withdrawal of the “old guard” of the top princes of Riyadh who held positions of power at the time, with only King Salman remaining. of this generation.

The United States continued to be concerned about charitable fundraising in Saudi Arabia, with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton saying until 2009 that private donors in the country continued to be “the most important source of funding. for Sunni terrorist groups around the world ”.

The 2016 passage of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) by an overwhelming bipartisan majority in both houses of Congress showed how September 11 once again left a powerful, and at times populist, political legacy.

After navigating the traps of the emotional post-9/11 period and ensuring the sustainability of the political and strategic aspects of the relationship with the United States, Saudi leaders have, paradoxically, spent much of the second decade after 2001 in a state of anxiety. on their ties to Washington. Seen from Riyadh, it was the period in and after 2011 that worried them more than 2001.

In the eyes of the Saudis, the perceived American “abandonment” of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, a long-time regional partner, in the Arab Spring, the Obama administration’s willingness to engage with Islamist groups that the Saudis saw as a threat, and subsequent disclosure of secrets America’s dialogue with Iran in 2012-2013 was rather more worrying than the fallout from 9/11.

Ironically, given the enthusiasm with which the Saudi leadership greeted Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016 and generously welcomed him on his first trip abroad as president in May 2017, the decisions made under the The Trump administration has further disrupted bilateral relations. Trump initially took the Saudi (and Emirati) side when he tweeted in favor of their blockade of Qatar in June 2017, but quickly turned the tide in the face of opposition from his State and Defense departments as well as of its military commanders.

This was followed by a growing public and political backlash in the United States to the ongoing Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen and, in October 2018, a near-unanimous revulsion at the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal. Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Two problems threaten to bring US-Saudi relations into new, largely unexplored territory. The first is the politicization and personalization of the relationship during the Trump era in part due to the unhealthy close ties that developed between key figures, such as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Presidential Advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

This dragged Saudi Arabia into polarizing US political discourse and reduced the bipartisan and institutional base of the US-Saudi partnership. While the Israeli and Emirati leaders have also become closely associated with the Trump White House, US-Israel relations are based on common and shared values ​​that are difficult to reproduce for the Saudis, while the UAE has rebuilt its political position in Washington. with Abraham’s agreement, creating in the process some distance from Riyadh in the eyes of the United States.

The second problem is the growing uncertainty in Riyadh over the future of the security guarantee that Saudi Arabia and other regional leaders saw as the backbone of their security and defense partnerships with the United States. . To some extent, this is a repeat of the Obama administration’s perceived abandonment of their interests, but with more substance this time around, especially after Trump not only failed to respond to the attacks. related to Iran against Saudi oil facilities in 2019, but also made a point of distinction between Saudi and US interests.

It came as a shock to the leaders in Riyadh (and Abu Dhabi) who had long believed that their interests and those of the United States in regional security were the same, especially on any issue related to Iran, such as they had done so in early military operations in Yemen in 2015.

Soon Mohammed bin Salman, who was only a teenager when the 9/11 attacks took place, will rule Saudi Arabia and try to guide the kingdom until the middle of the century. One of his likely responses to uncertainties in US-Saudi relations – and his own political difficulties in Washington – has been to diversify Saudi Arabia’s defense and security partnerships.

Such measures are deemed necessary following the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the widespread assumption in Riyadh, and elsewhere in the region, that the United States is withdrawing from the Middle East. Indeed, the brother of the crown prince and deputy defense minister, Khalid bin Salman, signed a military cooperation agreement with Russia a few days after the fall of Kabul.

The dilemma for the Saudis, however, remains the fact that no other country is likely to match the breadth and depth of partnership with the United States, leaving Riyadh vulnerable to political and economic drifts.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

