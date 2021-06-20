The Soviets once denied a fatal anthrax lab leak. American scientists supported the story.

YEKATERINBURG, Russia – Patients with unexplained pneumonia have started presenting in hospitals; within days, dozens were dead. The secret police seized the doctors’ files and ordered them to remain silent. American spies found clues to a lab leak, but local officials had a more mundane explanation: contaminated meat.

It took over a decade for the truth to come to light.

In April and May 1979, at least 66 people died after an anthrax bacteria emerged in the air of a military laboratory in the Soviet Union. But prominent American scientists have expressed confidence in the Soviets’ claim that the pathogen has passed from animals to humans. It was only after a full survey in the 1990s One of these scientists confirmed earlier suspicions: The crash in what is now the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in the Urals was a laboratory leak, one of the deadliest ever documented.

Nowadays, some of the graves of the victims appear abandoned, their names erased from their metal plaques at the bottom of a cemetery on the outskirts of town, where they were buried in coffins with agricultural disinfectant. But the story of the crash that claimed their lives, and the cover-up that hid it, has resumed as scientists research the origins of Covid-19.