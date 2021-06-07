The South could see an increase in Covid this summer as vaccination rates lag.

Experts fear that southern states, where vaccination rates are lagging, may face an increase in coronavirus cases over the summer.

A dozen states – many in the northeast, including Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut – have already reached a threshold of at least 70% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine, a goal the President Biden has fixed the nation by July. 4. But in the South, this marker is nowhere in sight for many states.

In 15 states – including Arkansas, the Carolinas, Georgia and Louisiana – about half of adults or less have received a dose, according to one New York Times Analysis. In two states, Alabama and Mississippi, it would take about a year to get a dose to 70 percent of the population at the current rate of distribution.

Public health experts and officials in low immunization states say the president’s benchmark will help reduce cases and deaths, but is somewhat arbitrary – even though 70% of adults are vaccinated, the virus and its most contagious variants can spread among those who are not.