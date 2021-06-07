The South could see an increase in Covid this summer as vaccination rates lag.
Experts fear that southern states, where vaccination rates are lagging, may face an increase in coronavirus cases over the summer.
A dozen states – many in the northeast, including Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut – have already reached a threshold of at least 70% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine, a goal the President Biden has fixed the nation by July. 4. But in the South, this marker is nowhere in sight for many states.
In 15 states – including Arkansas, the Carolinas, Georgia and Louisiana – about half of adults or less have received a dose, according to one New York Times Analysis. In two states, Alabama and Mississippi, it would take about a year to get a dose to 70 percent of the population at the current rate of distribution.
Public health experts and officials in low immunization states say the president’s benchmark will help reduce cases and deaths, but is somewhat arbitrary – even though 70% of adults are vaccinated, the virus and its most contagious variants can spread among those who are not.
But they remain concerned that their residents are more susceptible to infection because restrictions are easing across the country, the sense of urgency to get the vaccine decreases, and many Americans living in warmer climates avoid the heat by going indoors, where the virus spreads more efficiently.
If there is a summer wave in the South, experts believe it won’t be as bad as last summer because at least some people are vaccinated and treatments have improved. But memories of last summer, when cases spiked rapidly after some southern states rushed to reopen, are still fresh. Younger people, who are less likely to be vaccinated, will be the most vulnerable during any increase this summer, said Dr. Edward Trapido, epidemiologist and associate dean for research at Louisiana State University School of Public Health. Although death or serious illness is not as common among young people with Covid-19, it’s still possible, he said.
“This increase is unlikely to end up crippling hospitals and causing many deaths,” said Dr Trapido. “There are some populations that are under-vaccinated, and that’s where we expect to see an increase. “
To avoid a summer wave, southern states must catch up with those in the Northeast that have already received at least one dose to 70% of their population, according to Dr Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine.
“We’re not even close to that in the southern states,” Dr Hotez said. He said he foresees a new wave in the South because “we are so underperforming in terms of immunization.”
Mississippi, for example, has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, with 34 percent of the population having received at least one injection. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said on Sunday that despite the low number of vaccinations, the number of cases indicated the risk of contracting Covid-19 in his state was low.
Another concern is the test. But Dr Trapido said a drop in testing would make it difficult to contain outbreaks before a possible summer increase.
Nationally, the number of reported daily tests is down significantly. As of Thursday, around 316,000 tests were performed, well below the winter peak where more than two million tests were administered on certain days, according to data from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention.
“We don’t have that many people rushing for testing because all the messages are about vaccines,” Dr Trapido said. “It’s important to remind people that if you’re worried it’s worth getting tested. “
Even statewide numbers that look promising can overshadow local issues, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s top health official in mid-May. In Louisiana, less than 20 percent of residents some parishes have received a first dose.
“We have a significant percentage of Louisiana initiating, but it’s not collective immunity, “ Dr Kanter said, referring to the portion of the total population that must acquire resistance to the virus to slow transmission. “It’s not close to that. “
