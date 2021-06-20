The South African gemstones that sparked the rush are quartz, not diamonds

The South African government says the stones found in a village last month are not diamonds but quartz.

A cattle breeder first discovered the stones in KwaZulu-Natal province. This prompted thousands of people to rush to the village of KwaHlathi, over 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Johannesburg.

But after performing tests, officials said the stones were quartz crystals, which are much less valuable.

After feldspar, quartz is the most abundant mineral in the earth’s crust.

“The tests carried out have revealed conclusively that the stones found in the region are not diamonds,” a statement from the local government reportedly said.

The rush occurred in one of the poorest parts of South Africa.

The country – which already suffers from high levels of economic inequality – has seen rising unemployment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, South Africa has recorded more cases than any other country on the continent, with 1.8 million confirmed infections and nearly 60,000 reported deaths.

Diamond rush exposes deep frustration

Namesa Maseko, BBC Southern Africa Correspondent

The discovery of what were believed to be diamonds in KwaHlathi revealed the deep frustrations of desperate communities in finding a way out of poverty.

Studies in the area have revealed that the site where the stones were found is geographically located on the edge of the Karoo dolerite sill, which is not in an area where diamonds are normally found.

The geoscience council will conduct further studies to determine if there are other minerals that can create jobs and improve the lives of tens of thousands of people living in the area.

The government has asked people to stop digging because illegal mining practices have a negative impact on the environment.