The smallest reptile in the world discovered in Madagascar

The Brookesia has a body of only 13.5mm long

Scientists believe they have discovered the world’s smallest reptile – a seed-sized chameleon subspecies.

Two of the tiny lizards were discovered by a German-Malagasy expedition team in Madagascar.

The male Brookesia nana, or nano-chameleon, has a body of only 13.5 mm.

This makes it the smallest of some 11,500 known reptile species, according to the Bavarian State Zoology Collection in Munich.

Its length from top to bottom is 22 mm (0.86 in).

The female is much larger at around 29mm, the institute said, adding that other specimens had yet to be located, despite “great efforts.”

“The new chameleon is only known from degraded mountain rainforest in northern Madagascar and could be threatened with extinction,” Scientific Reports said.

Oliver Hawlitschek, a scientist at the Hamburg Center for Natural History, said: “The habitat of the nano-chameleon has unfortunately been subjected to deforestation, but the area has been placed under protection recently, so the species will survive.”

More nano-chameleon

Researchers have found that it hunts mites on the rainforest floor and hides from predators at night in blades of grass.

In a blog post, Dr Mark Scherz, one of the researchers involved in the discovery, called it “a spectacular case of extreme miniaturization”.

The forests where the Brookesia were found are still well connected to others in the north of the island, he said.

“So this little new chameleon violates the pattern of the smaller species found on the smaller islands. This suggests that something else is allowing / causing these chameleons to become miniaturized,” he added.

In their report, the scientists recommended that the chameleon be listed as Critically Endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species to help protect it and its environment. habitat.

