The slaughter of mink in Denmark triggers a political crisis.

The slaughter of mink in Denmark to prevent the spread of a potentially dangerous new strain of the coronavirus has sparked a political crisis in the country, with the agriculture minister forced to resign and the government in danger of collapse.
The slaughter has led to a political crisis in Denmark, with right-wing parties accusing the government of using the pandemic to try to end mink farming in the country. Denmark is home to some of the largest mink farms in the world, with an estimated population of over 15 million.
Opposition calls on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to resign after a rushed decision to slaughter the animals after a mutated strain of the virus made the jump from animals to humans.
Danish health officials were alarmed that a set of mutations – which had infected at least 12 people – could make a potential vaccine against the coronavirus less effective.
The mutation affected the spike protein in the virus – something targeted by many potential vaccines. Laboratory studies, although inconclusive, have suggested that cells with this variant of the virus do not act as strongly against antibodies as other variants of the coronavirus.
Mink – part of the weasel family – are prized for their fur and are kept in crowded conditions ideal for the spread of the virus. Unlike other animals, including cats and dogs, mink can get very sick and die. Outbreaks in mink populations have also been infected in other countries, including the United States and the Netherlands.
“Mink farms are a reservoir where the coronavirus thrives,” Dr Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, said on Thursday.
The mutation found in Denmark has not been found in any other mink population in Europe and the 12 human cases reported to WHO in September remain the only cases reported, officials said. Still, biosecurity around mink farms needed to be strengthened, officials said.
Dr Kluge also praised Denmark for its work both in tracing the genomic sequencing of the virus in around 14 percent of Covid-19 patients in the country and in making this information public.
Last week, mink on at least two farms in northern Greece were found to carry the coronavirus, and the WHO said it was working with local health authorities to assess the situation.
When Ms Frederiksen ordered the killing of all animals in Denmark two weeks ago, the military had to step in to help the country’s roughly 1,100 mink farmers with the slaughter.
Agriculture minister Mogens Jensen condemned the government’s swift action, saying it had no legal basis to kill animals and destroy the industry.
On Thursday, a Danish newspaper, BT, reported that Mr Jensen and five other ministers warned in September that logging beyond the infected areas was illegal.
The slaughter was halted halfway through the effort and the focus was on slaughtering mink only near the outbreak linked to the mutated strain of the virus.
But Mr Jensen had already lost government support and was forced to resign.
The mink slaughter was greeted with a wide public response, with an Aarhus University study finding that the government fell 20%.
Danish authorities said on Wednesday that mink from all farms known to have been infected had been culled.
But they added that 25 other farms are still suspected of being infected.
