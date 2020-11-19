The slaughter of mink in Denmark triggers a political crisis.

The slaughter of mink in Denmark to prevent the spread of a potentially dangerous new strain of the coronavirus has sparked a political crisis in the country, with the agriculture minister forced to resign and the government in danger of collapse.

The slaughter has led to a political crisis in Denmark, with right-wing parties accusing the government of using the pandemic to try to end mink farming in the country. Denmark is home to some of the largest mink farms in the world, with an estimated population of over 15 million.

Opposition calls on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to resign after a rushed decision to slaughter the animals after a mutated strain of the virus made the jump from animals to humans.

Danish health officials were alarmed that a set of mutations – which had infected at least 12 people – could make a potential vaccine against the coronavirus less effective.