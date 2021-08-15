The Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on Afghanistan.

The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday morning after the Taliban appeared to take control of Afghanistan, where the UN has maintained a large aid operation since the early days of the occupation. American two decades ago.

Secretary-General António Guterres, who has repeatedly condemned attacks on Afghan civilians and implored the Taliban and government officials to negotiate a peaceful settlement, was due to speak at the emergency meeting. As it became increasingly clear that the Afghan government was crumbling as Taliban fighters entered towns on Friday, Mr Guterres said the country was “Spinning out of control”.

It is still unclear how the Taliban would be viewed by the United Nations if the militant movement declared itself legitimate power in Afghanistan. Many countries in the 193-member organization have condemned the brutality of the Taliban and are unlikely to recognize such a statement.

The United Nations employs around 3,000 Afghan staff and around 720 international staff in Afghanistan, but about half of the international staff have worked outside the country since the pandemic began last year.