The second wave of Covid-19 in France is not yet slowed down, the drop in cases stops: the Minister of Health – Times of India
Paris the second wave of coronavirus is always present in France, as the trend continues of drop in Covid-19 case arrested, French Minister of Health Olivier Veran said Monday.
The peak of the second Covid-19 epidemic in France was reportedly reached on November 7, when nearly 87,000 new cases were detected in one day. The downward trend has continued since the end of November, but the daily number of infections have been on the rise since mid-December, posting more than 10,000 new cases per day.
“The epidemic situation in France remains fragile because the virus is still circulating too much and it is no longer receding. The health pressure remains high. The second wave is not yet behind us,” Veran wrote on Twitter.
Following the second relief from the nationwide lockdown, national authorities replaced it with a general nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to prevent an upsurge in Covid-19 cases during the holidays.
France reported nearly 2,530,000 coronavirus infections and 60,665 related deaths on Monday.
