The search for new leaders at the upper echelons of journalism is ongoing

NEW YORK (AP) – The list of “requests for help” for leadership positions in journalism is suddenly getting very long.

Searches for emerging leaders at brands like the Washington Post, ABC News and the Los Angeles Times come at a time of rapid change in the news industry and increased attention to diversity in decision-making roles.

The last two openings were this week when Marty Baron, the editor who transformed the post over the past eight years, and James Goldston, President of ABC News both have said they will step down within the next two months.

The Los Angeles Times is further along in its search for a successor to editor-in-chief Norman Pearlstine. Reuters news agency is seeking to replace its editor, Stephen Adler, who is retiring on April 1. HuffPost and Vox Media also need leaders.

Dean Baquet, editor of the New York Times, is the subject of speculation, both because his work is the golden ring of journalism and because he is 64 years old. Traditionally, the Times senior editor resigns before he turns 66.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker, whose name was frequently cited by former President Donald Trump during his administration’s battles with the media, is expected to announce soon whether or not he will move on.

Baron and Goldston both cited the end of an intense electoral cycle and its exhaustive pace of news as a natural time to turn the page.

“It’s steroid depletion,” said Joel Kaplan, associate dean for professional graduate studies at the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

These moves offer news agencies a chance to anoint a new generation of leaders at a time when businesses need to be nimble and, after a calculation prompted in part by the company’s reaction to George Floyd’s death in the last spring, concerned with having staff and stories that reflect their communities.

“What we’re going to have to do is really watch a lot of people who aren’t the usual suspects,” said Jill Geisler, a media leadership expert at Loyola University Chicago’s School of Communication.

The story continues

Diversity issues have troubled several media outlets over the past year. The Los Angeles Times has publicly accepted both how the newspaper has historically fueled the city’s racism with its coverage., and how there was still a lack of writers and minority managers.

The Washington Post named Krissah Thompson as the newspaper’s first editor-in-chief for diversity and inclusion. Philadelphia Inquirer senior editor resigned after scores of staff were angered by a headline on a story of post-Floyd troubles.

Last week, CBS put two executives on administrative leave to investigate accusations of intolerance against minorities and women to some of its local news operations. One flaw on Goldston’s case was the dismissal of an ABC talent relations manager who had made comments insensitive to racism.

In this context, “one of these companies might want to make a statement,” said Richard Prince, who blogs about minority issues in the news industry.

One was already made in December when longtime MSNBC chairman Phil Griffin resigned and was replaced by Rashida Jones, a black woman who rose through the ranks of NBC News.

Kevin Merida, senior vice president of ESPN and former editor of the Washington Post, is a name on many lists as a potential recruiter.

There have been quiet advances in small media. This month, Manny Garcia was named editor of the Austin American-Statesman and David Ng as head of the Providence Journal newsroom.

The media outlets looking for leaders are much more complex than they used to be. Baron’s Post has nearly double the number of employees it had when it started eight years ago, with a strong video unit and data journalism. Goldston’s successor will not only oversee “World News Tonight,” but also “The View” and the FiveThirtyEight blog.

Three questions that grabbed the unwanted headlines for Baquet over the past two months were ones few of his predecessors could have imagined.

The Times had to admit it couldn’t vouch for the central character in an award-winning podcast that his audio unit produced, he says sanctioned reporter for using racial slurs at Times sponsored student reunion and terminated the contract of an editor who tweeted that she had “chills” upon seeing Joe Biden’s plane land.

“Is it any wonder some of these editors want to raise their hands and say it’s time to retire?” Said Kaplan.

Financial woes in the news industry over the past two decades have thinned the usual pipeline of executives, Geisler said. The best new ones can be found in unusual places, or not have a high profile because they kept their heads down and worked.

New leaders will need to demonstrate that they are responsive to inclusion goals, responsive to their staff and able to inspire those who work for them to produce great journalism, she said.

“You’re going to want employees to have more of a say in these decisions than ever before,” she says. “The leaders are going to be vetted, almost like crowdsourcing.”

It’s a moment, she says, that demands creativity.