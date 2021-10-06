The search for a Covid test
I tried to buy a quick at-home Covid test yesterday, and the research didn’t go well.
My local CVS did not have one. On the CVS website, I found a store several miles away that claimed to have the tests in stock – but found out otherwise after driving there. On Amazon, I found one option available: a box of 90 quick tests. It cost $ 1,122.75.
When I recounted this misfortune to my colleagues at our daily briefing, one of them – Claire Moses, a London-based writer – offered to send me tests by transatlantic mail. Home tests are so widely available in Britain, Claire explained, that she might send a few to each member of The Morning’s editorial staff.
I said no thanks, because I didn’t have an immediate need for a test. I was looking for one in part to see what the experience was like. I’m also assuming that my family will want to have quick tests handy at some point.
If you wake up with a runny nose or itchy throat, you should be able to take a Covid-19 test on your bathroom shelf and know the result within minutes. The trials exist. They are known as antigen tests and are widely available not only in Great Britain but also in France, Germany and other places. Rapid tests can identify around 98% of infectious cases of Covid and helped reduce the spread of the virus in Europe.
In the United States, on the other hand, rapid tests are hard to come by because the Food and Drug Administration has been slow to approve them. FDA officials have defended their reluctance, saying they need to make sure the tests work – what they certainly do. But many outside scientists criticized the agency to block even these antigen tests with a record of success demonstrated in other countries.
The FDA preferred another type of test, known as a PCR test, which is sensitive enough to identify many non-infectious cases (including some that are several weeks old). But PCR tests have a crucial downside: many have to be processed in a lab and take more than 24 hours to return results. In the meantime, a person with Covid can pass it on to others.
Fortunately, today’s newsletter is not just another story from this country test the gaps. There was some news this week. Soon Americans will likely have better access to rapid tests than they currently do.
More tests, soon
The FDA announced on Monday that it authorize the sale of an antigen test known as Flowflex. The test is available in Europe, but not here, although the company that makes it, Acon Laboratories, is based in San Diego.
The decision suggests that the FDA has become willing to approve other rapid tests as well, Alex Tabarrok, an economist at George Mason University and an advocate for extended testing, told me. Separately, the Biden administration plans to announce an expansion of rapid testing today, a White House official told me last night. It will be a billion-dollar purchase of tests by the government, intended to speed up production, in addition to other funds the administration has already spent on rapid tests.
Together, these measures will quadruple the number of rapid tests available to Americans by early December, the official predicted. Some of the tests will be free (as many tests are in Europe, thanks to government grants), available at any of the approximately 20,000 pharmacies or 10,000 community clinics across the country. Others will be on sale at retailers.
Until now, antigen tests – like the ones CVS sells – have typically cost around $ 12 each in the United States.
“There has been a lot of spread of the infection and a lot of disruption in people’s lives because we lack proper testing,” Dr Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins University said on MSNBC yesterday. “If you can test quickly and know your status, you can make an event very, very safe.”
As Tabarrok says, “If we’re smart, we’ll replace masks with tests in schools, workplaces, and Thanksgiving celebrations. ” (Here is a recent profile of Tabarrok, in which Times Opinion’s Ezra Klein writes that her Covid arguments have “been proven time and time again. “)
It’s too late for rapid tests to do almost as much good as they could have done last year, before vaccines became widely available. When future historians and scientists assess the United States’ response to the pandemic, testing will still be seen as a major failure by the FDA, in both the Trump and Biden administrations. This is a case study of how bureaucratic prudence – and a refusal to be creative in times of crisis – can hurt.
But it’s not too late for rapid testing to improve everyday life. The Biden administration finally appears to be taking important steps in this direction.
-
Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, told a Senate panel that the company had ignored its harmful effects on young people in search of profit. Mark Zuckerberg refuted the claims.
-
The audience Republican and Democrat United Senators, who spoke of possible legislation to hold Facebook to account.
-
“Haugen really explained how Facebook’s business model relies on constantly evolving algorithms to keep people engaged – even if that means showing them harmful content,” said Sheera Frenkel of The Times.
Politics
Other great stories
-
The Taliban seized US weapons from surrendered Afghan soldiers. Now arms dealers sell them.
-
Missouri executed Ernest Lee Johnson for three murders in 1994. His supporters, including Pope Francis, said his intellectual disability made the execution unconstitutional.
Opinions
Thomas friedman fears that a lack of energy and a harsh winter populist reaction to climate policies.
“Less connected, more alone”: the Atlantic’s Elaine godfrey about his hometown of Iowa dying local newspaper.
MORNING READING
Bad friend of art: A donated kidney. A short story. And a test of the rules of fiction and friendship.
Layer: California oil spill map.
“Squid game”: Netflix’s dystopian hit exploits fears that many people can relate to.
Fat Bear Week: There is a winner. And his name is Otis.
Tips from Wirecutter: Find a pen worthy of your signature.
Lives lived: Alan Kalter was the announcer of “The Late Show With David Letterman” for 20 years, during which he appeared in numerous comics. “I don’t remember the guy ever saying no to anything,” Letterman said. Kalter deceased at 78.
What do fictional characters eat?
Would you like to try Plomeek soup, a Vulcan staple? It’s one of the recipes Chelsea Monroe-Cassel is developing for “The Star Trek Cookbook,” and she’s watched hours of episodes and movies to figure out what might go into the reddish soup. (She opted for the tomato, strawberry, and a pinch of balsamic vinegar.)
Pop culture cookbooks have been around for decades – including entries from “Dark Shadows” and “The Partridge Family” in the ’70s – although these are usually new releases that simply name recipes for them. characters. But recent hits, like “The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook”, which has sold over a million copies, showed that the genre can be lucrative, Priya Krishna reports. Editors devoted more resources and writers took more care, creating recipes that took into account the climates of the fictional worlds and the characters’ food preferences.
The ideal subject for a cookbook is one with an invested fandom. “People may like a show like ‘Survivor’,” said Brendan O’Neill, editor of Adams Media, “but there’s a bit of a mismatch between that and a cultural phenomenon and fan engagement that you see on ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Simpsons’ where this universe exists. – Sanam Yar, a morning writer