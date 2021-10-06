The search for a Covid test

I tried to buy a quick at-home Covid test yesterday, and the research didn’t go well.

My local CVS did not have one. On the CVS website, I found a store several miles away that claimed to have the tests in stock – but found out otherwise after driving there. On Amazon, I found one option available: a box of 90 quick tests. It cost $ 1,122.75.

When I recounted this misfortune to my colleagues at our daily briefing, one of them – Claire Moses, a London-based writer – offered to send me tests by transatlantic mail. Home tests are so widely available in Britain, Claire explained, that she might send a few to each member of The Morning’s editorial staff.

I said no thanks, because I didn’t have an immediate need for a test. I was looking for one in part to see what the experience was like. I’m also assuming that my family will want to have quick tests handy at some point.

If you wake up with a runny nose or itchy throat, you should be able to take a Covid-19 test on your bathroom shelf and know the result within minutes. The trials exist. They are known as antigen tests and are widely available not only in Great Britain but also in France, Germany and other places. Rapid tests can identify around 98% of infectious cases of Covid and helped reduce the spread of the virus in Europe.