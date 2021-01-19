The SAT is abandoning its testing section and testing on the subject to streamline during the pandemic.

The College Board said on Tuesday it would drop the optional testing section of the SAT college entrance exam, which it administers, and stop administering tests on the subject in the United States, as part of a rationalization process accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The board said it would continue to develop a version of the SAT test that could be administered digitally, which it said. tried and failed to do it quickly last year, after the pandemic, testing centers closed and forced the organization to cancel many administrations of the test. The board gave no time frame for the introduction of a digital version of the SAT.

“The pandemic has accelerated a process already underway at the College Board to streamline our work and reduce demands on students,” the organization said in a statement.

The council said advanced placement tests, which it also administers, are now available to more low-income students and students of color, making SAT subject tests unnecessary. And he said there were now plenty of ways for high school students to display their writing skills, which made the writing section of the SAT, which was already optional, less necessary.