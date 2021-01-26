The rollout of the vaccine in New York has left out a high-risk group: inmates.

Mr de Blasio told a press conference on Tuesday that he wanted to use the pool of vaccines kept for second doses as first doses, but he was still determined to offer people their second doses. He cited new CDC Guidelines, which have not been studied in large-scale clinical trials, which allowed a second dose to be given up to six weeks after the first in situations where the second dose was given within three to four weeks recommended later, depending on the vaccine, was not feasible. “

“Anyone who gets a first dose will get a second dose,” said de Blasio. “The question is timing.”

M. de Blasio said he hoped the next Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, will speed up the vaccination process. He said the city should soon have an infrastructure in place to vaccinate half a million people every week, if there are enough vaccines to do so.

Dr Dave A. Chokshi, the city’s health commissioner, said on Tuesday they were expecting around 107,000 doses from the federal government this week, without specifying whether they were for the first or second dose, and that they would learn next week’s allowance within the next two days. Dr Chokshi said the city needed to postpone some vaccination appointments for the first dose and that he believed that more notice of the incoming supply would make it easier for the city to complete vaccinations.

Tuesday White House officials planned to announce that the federal government’s weekly coronavirus vaccine allocations will increase by about 1.5 million doses to about 10 million in total. The increase will come from the release of more Moderna vaccines, although people familiar with Moderna’s production said the newly distributed doses do not reflect an immediate increase in the total amount of vaccine the company will deliver. to the federal government in the first three months of this year.

State-level officials in New York said they were preparing a plan to vaccinate incarcerated people. Public health experts generally agree that they are at particularly high risk of contracting and spreading the virus; at least 8,800 people living or working in New York’s prison system have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

And as guards, lawyers, workers, and those in and out of custody move between facilities and the community at large, the public health implications of outbreaks behind bars extend far beyond prison walls. Officials said last fall that an outbreak at Greene Correctional Center near Albany was linked to cases at an assisted living center and an elementary school.