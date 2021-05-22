The risk of nuclear war in Taiwan in 1958 would be greater than what is publicly known

Mr Ellsberg quietly posted the full study online in 2017, when he published a book, “Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner. One of his footnotes mentions in passing that omitted passages and pages from the study are available on his website.

But he did not cite the study material in his book, he said, because his publisher’s lawyers were concerned about possible legal liability. He also didn’t do much else to draw attention to the fact that his redacted pages are visible in the version he published. As a result, few noticed it.

William Burr, senior analyst at the National Security Archives at George Washington University, who mentioned it in a footnote in a March blog post on threats to use nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

Mr Burr said he tried about two decades ago to use the Freedom of Information Act to get a new declassification review of the study – which was drafted by Morton H. Halperin for the RAND Corporation – but the Pentagon has not been able to locate a full version copy in its files. (RAND, a nongovernmental think tank, is not itself subject to demands for information laws.)

Mr Ellsberg said tensions over Taiwan did not seem so urgent in 2017. But the rise in saber-rattling – he stressed recent cover of The Economist magazine who called Taiwan “the most dangerous place on the planet” and a recent opinion column by Thomas L. Friedman of The Times titled “Is There A War Between China And The United States?” – prompted him to conclude that it was important to make the information better known to the public.

Michael szonyi, Harvard University historian and author of a book on one of the offshore islands in the midst of the crisis, “Cold War Island: Quemoy on the Front Line,” called the availability of the material “extremely interesting. “.

Any new confrontation over Taiwan could escalate and officials today “would ask themselves the same questions these people were asking themselves in 1958,” he said, linking the risks created by “dramatic miscalculations” And misunderstandings in serious planning for the use of nuclear weapons. in 1958 and the tensions of today.