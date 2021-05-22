The risk of nuclear war in Taiwan in 1958 would be greater than what is publicly known
WASHINGTON – When Chinese Communist forces began bombing the islands controlled by Taiwan in 1958, the United States rushed to support its ally with military force – including making plans to carry out nuclear strikes on mainland China, according to a document apparently still classified which sheds new light on the dangerousness of this crisis.
US military leaders have pushed for a first-use nuclear strike on China, accepting the risk that the Soviet Union will retaliate in kind on behalf of its ally and millions will die, dozens of pages from a 1966 classified study of the show of confrontation. The government censored these pages when it declassified the study for public release.
The document was leaked by Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked a classified history of the Vietnam War, known as the Pentagon Papers, 50 years ago. Mr Ellsberg said he copied the top-secret Taiwan Strait Crisis Study at the same time, but did not disclose it at that time. He is now pointing it out amid new tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan.
While he has been known in broader strokes that US officials were considering using atomic weapons against mainland China if the crisis worsened, the pages reveal in new detail how aggressive military leaders were pushing for permission to do so if Communist forces , which had begun to bomb the so-called offshore islands, were escalating. their attacks.
Instead, the 1958 crisis eased when Mao Zedong’s communist forces halted attacks on the islands, leaving them in charge of the nationalist forces of the Republic of China of Chiang Kai-shek based in Taiwan. More than six decades later, strategic ambiguity over Taiwan’s status – and America’s willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend it – persists.
The previously censored information is important both historically and now, said Odd arne westad, a Yale University historian who specializes in the Cold War and China and who edited the pages of the New York Times.
“It confirms to me, at least, that we got closer to the United States using nuclear weapons” during the 1958 crisis “than I thought before,” he said. “In terms of how the decision-making actually went, this is a much more illustrative level than what we’ve seen.”
Drawing parallels with tensions today – when China’s conventional military might far exceeded its 1958 capabilities and has its own nuclear weapons – Mr Westad said the documents provided fodder to warn of the dangers of an escalating confrontation over Taiwan.
Even in 1958, officials doubted the United States could successfully defend Taiwan using only conventional weapons, according to the documents. If China were to invade today, Westad said, “it would put enormous pressure on American policymakers, in the event of such a confrontation, to think about how they might deploy nuclear weapons.” “.
“It should be sobering for everyone involved,” he added.
Outlining a historical antecedent for current tensions, Mr Ellsberg said that was exactly what he wanted the public to debate. He argued that inside the Pentagon, contingency planning was likely underway for the possibility of armed conflict over Taiwan – including what to do if a defense using weapons conventional seemed to be lacking.
“As the possibility of another nuclear crisis over Taiwan is hinted at this very year, it seems very timely to me to encourage the public, Congress and the executive to pay attention to what I make available to them. “, did he declare. he called high-level discussions “superficial” and “reckless” during the Taiwan Strait Crisis of 1958.
He added, “I don’t think the attendees were any more stupid or thoughtless than those in between or in the current cabinet.”
Among other details, the pages that the government censored in the official publication of the study describe the attitude of General Laurence S. Kutner, the highest air force commander for the Pacific. He wanted the authorization of a first-use nuclear attack on mainland China at the start of any armed conflict. To that end, he praised a plan that would start by dropping atomic bombs on Chinese airfields but not on other targets, arguing that its relative restraint would make it more difficult for nuclear war skeptics within of the US government to block the plan.
“There would be merit in an army proposal to limit war geographically” to air bases, “if that proposal prevented the intention of a misguided humanitarian to limit a war to obsolete iron bombs and hot lead.” , said General Kutner at the One Meeting.
At the same time, officials felt that it was very likely that the Soviet Union would respond to an atomic attack on China with retaliatory nuclear strikes. (In retrospect, it is not clear whether this premise was correct. Historians say that American leaders, who saw communism as a monolithic global conspiracy, did not appreciate or understand an emerging Sino-Soviet split.)
But US military officials preferred that risk to the possibility of losing the islands. The study paraphrased General Nathan F. Twining, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying that if the atomic bombings of air bases did not force China to end the conflict, there would be “no another alternative to carrying out in-depth nuclear strikes. in China as far north as Shanghai.
He suggested that such strikes “would almost certainly involve nuclear retaliation against Taiwan and possibly Okinawa,” the Japanese island where US military forces were based, “but he stressed that while the national policy is to defend the offshore islands, the consequences must be accepted. “
The study also paraphrased Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in pointing out to the Joint Chiefs of Staff that “no one would care much about the loss of the offshore islands, but this loss would mean further Communist aggression. . Nothing seems worth a world war until you consider the effect of not taking on every challenge posed. “
In the end, President Dwight D. Eisenhower pushed back the generals and decided to rely on conventional weapons as a first step. But no one wanted to enter another protracted conventional conflict like the Korean War, so there was “the unanimous belief that this should be quickly followed by nuclear strikes unless the Chinese Communists end this operation.”
Mr Ellsberg said he copied the full version of the study by copying the Pentagon documents. But he did not share the Taiwan study with reporters who wrote about the Vietnam War study in 1971, as Neil Sheehan of The Times.
Mr Ellsberg quietly posted the full study online in 2017, when he published a book, “Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner. One of his footnotes mentions in passing that omitted passages and pages from the study are available on his website.
But he did not cite the study material in his book, he said, because his publisher’s lawyers were concerned about possible legal liability. He also didn’t do much else to draw attention to the fact that his redacted pages are visible in the version he published. As a result, few noticed it.
William Burr, senior analyst at the National Security Archives at George Washington University, who mentioned it in a footnote in a March blog post on threats to use nuclear weapons during the Cold War.
Mr Burr said he tried about two decades ago to use the Freedom of Information Act to get a new declassification review of the study – which was drafted by Morton H. Halperin for the RAND Corporation – but the Pentagon has not been able to locate a full version copy in its files. (RAND, a nongovernmental think tank, is not itself subject to demands for information laws.)
Mr Ellsberg said tensions over Taiwan did not seem so urgent in 2017. But the rise in saber-rattling – he stressed recent cover of The Economist magazine who called Taiwan “the most dangerous place on the planet” and a recent opinion column by Thomas L. Friedman of The Times titled “Is There A War Between China And The United States?” – prompted him to conclude that it was important to make the information better known to the public.
Michael szonyi, Harvard University historian and author of a book on one of the offshore islands in the midst of the crisis, “Cold War Island: Quemoy on the Front Line,” called the availability of the material “extremely interesting. “.
Any new confrontation over Taiwan could escalate and officials today “would ask themselves the same questions these people were asking themselves in 1958,” he said, linking the risks created by “dramatic miscalculations” And misunderstandings in serious planning for the use of nuclear weapons. in 1958 and the tensions of today.
Mr Ellsberg said he also had another reason to highlight his exposure to the material. Now 90, he said he wanted to take the risk of becoming indicted in a test case challenging the Justice Department’s growing practice of using the espionage law to prosecute officials who flee from crime. information.
Enacted during World War I, the Espionage Act makes it an offense to retain or disclose, without authorization, defense-related information that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary. Its wording covers everyone – not just spies – and it does not allow defendants to exhort jurors to acquit on the grounds that the disclosures were in the public interest.
Using the espionage law to pursue fugitives was once rare. In 1973, Mr Ellsberg himself was indicted under the ruling, before a judge dismissed the charges due to the government’s fault. The first such conviction was successful in 1985. But it has now become common practice for the Department of Justice to lay such charges.
Most of the time, defendants enter into plea agreements to avoid long sentences, so there is no appeal. The Supreme Court was not faced with the question of whether the wording or application of the law interferes with First Amendment rights.
Saying that the Justice Department should charge him for his open admission that he leaked the confidential Taiwan crisis study without permission, Mr Ellsberg said he would handle his defense in a way that would involve First Amendment questions for the Supreme Court.
“If I am charged, I will assert my belief that what I do – like what I have done in the past – is not criminal,” he said, arguing that the use of the law on espionage “to criminalize the disclosure of classified truth in the public interest” is unconstitutional.
