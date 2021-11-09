The risk of Ethiopia descending into civil war is “all too real”, says UN

UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo said the risk of Ethiopia “falling into a worsening civil war is all too real,” adding that the political repercussions of “the intensification of Violence throughout the region would be immense, exacerbating the many crises in the Horn of Africa ”. .

Speaking to the Security Council on Monday, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding said, despite much speculation about how the Ethiopian crisis will unfold in the coming weeks, “In a country of more than 110 million inhabitants, more than 90 different ethnic groups. groups and 80 languages, no one can predict what continued fighting and insecurity will bring ”.

She said more than seven million people were in need of humanitarian assistance in northern Ethiopia alone, with around 400,000 people in Tigray living in conditions bordering on famine.

She said that although some emergency supplies have been moved, it has been four months since the last major shipment of drugs and medical supplies to Tigray, which is home to around six million people.

The UN official said the report of the Joint Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights or OHCHR-Ethiopian Human Rights Commission investigation into the conflict in Tigray released last week has highlighted the horrific suffering endured by civilians.

The report concludes that there are reasonable grounds to believe that all parties to the conflict – including the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, the Eritrean Defense Forces, the Amhara Special Forces and Allied militias on one side and the Tigrayan forces on the other – have committed international human rights violations. , humanitarian law and refugee law. He also said that war crimes and crimes against humanity may also have been committed.

DiCarlo said there must be an immediate cessation of hostilities, as requested by the UN Secretary General, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and the UN Security Council.

She said: “Ethiopia, a founding member of the United Nations, needs our support. We urge Ethiopians to unite to build a shared and prosperous future before it is too late. “

Reports of new attacks

The conflict between the Ethiopian government and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) began a year ago and has escalated in recent days, with a national state of emergency declared last week and residents of the capital said they were ready to take up arms to defend residential areas. .

Thousands of people have been killed and more than two million have fled their homes since last November, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive against the TPLF, which had long ruled Tigray and was a major player in national politics. Ethiopian.

Tensions began to simmer when Abiy came to power in 2018 and sought to reduce his influence.

Since early August, the conflict has spread from Tigray to the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara. Along with rebels from the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), the TPLF threatened to advance towards the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Addis Ababa in solidarity with the government led by Abiy.

Calls for peace come as a new round of deadly attacks and forced conscription have begun against Tigrayans in an area of ​​the country now controlled by Amhara regional authorities in conjunction with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, people fleeing the border into Sudan told The Associated Press. Press Agency.

AU envoy calls for collective action

Meanwhile, the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, said the crisis situation in northern Ethiopia had continued to deteriorate significantly in recent weeks, leading to a serious escalation of the situation.

Obasanjo, who is currently in Ethiopia, said he has engaged with all stakeholders, including the Prime Minister and the President of Ethiopia, in a bid to defuse the situation.

Obasanjo said now is the time to act collectively to find lasting solutions to avoid further escalation that could have a direct effect on the strategic security of the Horn of Africa region as a whole.

He urged the Council to consider urging and strongly encouraging the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray rebels to engage in unconditional political dialogue.

On Monday, the US State Department said Washington believes there is a small window to work with the African Union to continue efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully.

US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman visited Addis Ababa on Monday as part of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.