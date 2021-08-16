World
The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani – Times of India
KABUL: As Taliban activists moved to Kabul on Sunday, the president Achraf Ghani left the country without saying where he was going.
According to media reports, Ghani had fled to Uzbekistan.
“The former Afghan president left Afghanistan, leaving the country in this difficult situation,” said Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council. “God should hold him responsible.”
“To avoid the bloodshed”
“To avoid the bloodshed, I thought it was better to leave,” Ghani said on Facebook in his opening comments. “The Taliban have won with the judgment of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honor, property and preservation of their compatriots,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Failed States Expert
US-trained anthropologist Ghani, 72, holds a doctorate from Columbia University in New York and has been named one of the “Top 100 in the World. Global thinkers” by Foreign police reviewed in 2010.
He spent nearly a quarter of a century outside of Afghanistan during the tumultuous decades of Soviet rule, civil war and the years in power of the Taliban.
During this period he worked as an academic in the United States and later with the world Bank and the The United Nations across East and South Asia.
Ghani has boasted of being one of the world’s foremost experts on failed states, only to see his administration crumble.
He was elected in 2014 on the promise to remake Afghanistan.
But the 72-year-old will ultimately be remembered for making little progress against the deep-rooted government corruption that likely contributed to his demise.
During his last years in power, Ghani saw that he was first cut off from the talks between Washington and the Taliban which paved the way for the United States to exit Afghanistan, and then forced by his American allies to release 5,000 hardened insurgents to lock in the peace. case that never materialized.
Deemed a “puppet” by the Taliban, Ghani had little influence in his final months at the presidential palace and resorted to garish TV rants that did little to improve his position. reputation among Afghans.
He has been variously described as visionary, quick-tempered, academic, and overly demanding.
Known for his intensity and energy, Ghani introduced a new currency, set up a tax system, encouraged wealthy Afghan expatriates to return home, and cajoled donors as the country emerged from the austere Taliban era.
But he also earned the reputation of a division that chased him to the end.
“He never allowed anyone to get too close, staying away,” wrote veteran author Ahmed Rashid, who has known him for nearly three decades.
“Sadly, his cranky outbursts and displays of arrogance with fellow Afghans and Westerners were all too common and quickly made him a hated figure.”
Ghani is married to Rula, whom he met while studying for his first degree at the American University of Lebanon, and has two children.
He has maintained a disciplined daily routine since losing part of his stomach to cancer, leaving him to munch on snacks because he is unable to digest a full meal.
A Pashtun, he started using his tribal name Ahmadzai a few years ago to emphasize his origins, although he emphasizes the importance of unifying Afghanistan’s disparate ethnic groups.
After performing poorly in the 2009 elections, Ghani shocked many Afghans in 2014 by winning after choosing General Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek warlord accused of numerous human rights violations, as his running mate.
(With contributions from agencies)
According to media reports, Ghani had fled to Uzbekistan.
“The former Afghan president left Afghanistan, leaving the country in this difficult situation,” said Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council. “God should hold him responsible.”
“To avoid the bloodshed”
“To avoid the bloodshed, I thought it was better to leave,” Ghani said on Facebook in his opening comments. “The Taliban have won with the judgment of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honor, property and preservation of their compatriots,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Failed States Expert
US-trained anthropologist Ghani, 72, holds a doctorate from Columbia University in New York and has been named one of the “Top 100 in the World. Global thinkers” by Foreign police reviewed in 2010.
He spent nearly a quarter of a century outside of Afghanistan during the tumultuous decades of Soviet rule, civil war and the years in power of the Taliban.
During this period he worked as an academic in the United States and later with the world Bank and the The United Nations across East and South Asia.
Ghani has boasted of being one of the world’s foremost experts on failed states, only to see his administration crumble.
He was elected in 2014 on the promise to remake Afghanistan.
But the 72-year-old will ultimately be remembered for making little progress against the deep-rooted government corruption that likely contributed to his demise.
During his last years in power, Ghani saw that he was first cut off from the talks between Washington and the Taliban which paved the way for the United States to exit Afghanistan, and then forced by his American allies to release 5,000 hardened insurgents to lock in the peace. case that never materialized.
Deemed a “puppet” by the Taliban, Ghani had little influence in his final months at the presidential palace and resorted to garish TV rants that did little to improve his position. reputation among Afghans.
He has been variously described as visionary, quick-tempered, academic, and overly demanding.
Known for his intensity and energy, Ghani introduced a new currency, set up a tax system, encouraged wealthy Afghan expatriates to return home, and cajoled donors as the country emerged from the austere Taliban era.
But he also earned the reputation of a division that chased him to the end.
“He never allowed anyone to get too close, staying away,” wrote veteran author Ahmed Rashid, who has known him for nearly three decades.
“Sadly, his cranky outbursts and displays of arrogance with fellow Afghans and Westerners were all too common and quickly made him a hated figure.”
Ghani is married to Rula, whom he met while studying for his first degree at the American University of Lebanon, and has two children.
He has maintained a disciplined daily routine since losing part of his stomach to cancer, leaving him to munch on snacks because he is unable to digest a full meal.
A Pashtun, he started using his tribal name Ahmadzai a few years ago to emphasize his origins, although he emphasizes the importance of unifying Afghanistan’s disparate ethnic groups.
After performing poorly in the 2009 elections, Ghani shocked many Afghans in 2014 by winning after choosing General Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek warlord accused of numerous human rights violations, as his running mate.
(With contributions from agencies)