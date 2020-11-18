The rights of Mexican workers closely watched by the United States

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 18 (IPS) – As many have observed around the world, the result of the US presidential election was, as expected, full of hope and fear. Many people had the bad feeling that if Trump were re-elected, the uncertainty, already enormous due to the pandemic and its effects, would jeopardize the global economic recovery. Democrat Biden’s triumph doesn’t guarantee big solutions, but at least offers a little more transparency, certainty and stability.

Saul Escobar Toledo

For Mexico, the result could have an impact in different directions: the policy towards Latin America; pressures to stop undocumented migration; and the economic and commercial ties between the two nations. There is, however, one special issue that deserves more attention because it is less well known: labor relations in Mexico.

To understand the problem, it should be remembered that to renegotiate NAFTA and the signing of the T-MEC or the USMC (agreement with the United States, Mexico and Canada) a new chapter on labor has been introduced. . It is annex 23-A which is entitled “Workers’ representation in collective bargaining in Mexico”.

There is no doubt that this annex was accepted in an attempt to prevent in Mexico the existence of “Contratos de protección patronal”. or protective employment contracts that favor employers because they are signed without the knowledge and of course the acceptance of the workers.

In short, collective agreements are legally valid but fraudulent because there has been no negotiation at all between employers and employees. This type of contract facilitated the permanent fall in the wages of Mexican workers. The goal was to attract investment and businesses from the United States to Mexico.

As a result of the labor chapter agreed to at the USMC, Mexico had to reform its labor laws, which happened in April 2019. The new administration headed by President Lopez Obrador was keen on these changes as he was convinced that the companies had abused Mexican workers too much. and too long.

The constitutional and legislative amendments have brought to light a new working model. The one which had been in force for over a hundred years was based on tripartite justice (government, employers and workers); it is now supported by the courts. The old order gave the government the power to recognize and control unions; the new one is based on a broad freedom of association. For the first time in many years, Mexican workers will have a real chance to choose by secret, personal and direct ballot their leaders and representatives; and join the organization of their choice.

Despite these reforms, passing the (new) agreement in the United States Congress was a complicated matter. It was finally resolved when Bill HR-5430 was passed on January 3, 2020 by US lawmakers. In Title VII, there is a chapter on labor control and enforcement. It includes an interagency labor committee designed to oversee the implementation and maintenance of labor reform in Mexico. The committee will also be tasked with creating an online hotline, controlled by the Labor Department, to receive confidential information regarding labor issues directly from Mexican workers.

The bill authorizes the hiring of up to 5 additional full-time Department of Labor officers and assigns them to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. Their duty is to: • Submit to the Inter-Agency Labor Committee on a quarterly basis, reports on the efforts undertaken by Mexicoto to comply with its labor obligations. The bill also created an “Independent Council of Mexican Labor Experts,” responsible for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of Mexico’s labor reform and compliance with its labor obligations. . The Council will be composed of 12 members appointed by the government and the two parties represented in Congress (Democrats and Republicans).

In summary, the treaty envisions a heavy bureaucratic apparatus that will monitor the conditions of Mexican workers, especially in industries such as: auto assembly; car part; aerospace; electronic; call center ; mines and steel and aluminum. If violations are found and if they are not corrected, the goods produced in these companies would be held at the border unable to enter the United States and Canada, or rather benefit from a special tariff. This legal and institutional mechanism will continue despite the political changes taking place in Washington due to the November 3 elections.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, things have changed in more than one way: the effects of the pandemic and the economic downturn have had a response from the government which has been to maintain its original program, planned since last year and, in addition, to make a public expenditure adjustment. This austerity policy was confirmed in the draft budget sent to Congress for 2021.

Thus, the collapse of employment, formal and informal, and family incomes have not been compensated, causing a huge social debt which results in an increase in poverty and extreme poverty. The economic recovery is also expected to be much slower for the remainder of the year and 2021. All of this will undoubtedly make collective bargaining more difficult as companies look to cut staff, offer less money. benefits or to freeze wages. Additionally, as the health issue is resolved, the resumption of economic activities may lead to more infections and deaths among industrial workers, as appears to be happening in the maquiladora industry along the northern border of the country.

Under these conditions, the implementation of labor reform, with oversight and in some cases direct inspection of US personnel, could be the source of conflict and controversy. Biden’s victory will likely put more pressure on Mexico. Unions in the United States and Canada will support the effective and timely “oversight”.

The President and Congress of Mexico cannot be indifferent and wait to see what happens. A set of decisive actions to reduce poverty and unemployment, protect workers and restart the economy with less risk is necessary and urgent. Only in this way can the workers’ bargaining capacity be strengthened.

The future of labor reform cannot depend on American pressure on Mexico. Even if we admit that the intentions are laudable, Mexican workers cannot become part of a mechanism in the service of a foreign country: neither more nor less than the most powerful nation in the world.

