The results of eight days of conflict in Gaza and Israel
A week of fighting has left more than 200 dead in Israel and the occupied territories, the vast majority of them Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
Note: Eight dead in the Gaza Strip and three dead in the West Bank could not be located. And one person was killed by Israeli forces on Israel’s border with Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities. | Sources: Palestinian Center for Human Rights; United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs; Palestinian Ministry of Health; Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Violence has escalated over the past eight days as diplomatic efforts have stalled and Israel has stepped up its bombing campaign against Hamas.
The war is fought on several fronts. According to the Israeli Air Force, Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, fired more than 3,300 rockets at Israeli towns and villages, killing at least 10 people. Israeli forces and settlers killed 20 Palestinians during the unrest in the West Bank, a Palestinian human rights group said. And a wave of mob attacks hit at least one mixed Arab-Jewish city in Israel.
But the worst devastation is in Gaza, a densely populated coastal enclave of around two million people. Israeli forces hit homes, refugee camps, medical facilities and other buildings.
Israeli officials said the assault was aimed at destroying Hamas’s ability to manufacture and launch missiles and a network of underground tunnels used by Hamas to move people and equipment. But the strikes killed at least 212 people, including at least 61 children, according to local health officials, sparking international condemnation.
Note: Twelve dead in the Gaza Strip could not be located. | Source: Palestinian Center for Human Rights
An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a well-known tower that housed some of the world’s leading news media organizations, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. The strikes destroyed 132 buildings in Gaza and left 2,500 people homeless, according to Palestinian officials.
Planet Labs satellite images
The conflict exploded into daily episodes of violence on May 10, after Israeli police raided the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, to prevent what they said the demonstrators threw stones. Gaza militants fired rockets at Jerusalem.
Eight days of violence
Day 1 May 10 | Israeli airstrikes began on Monday after militants fired a salute of rockets at Jerusalem.
Day 2 May 11 | As of Tuesday evening, more than 30 Palestinians were killed, including 10 children.
Day 3 May 12 | Waves of popular violence between Jews and Arabs swept through Israeli towns as rockets and missiles streaked overhead.
Day 4 May 13 | Israel has stepped up its campaign of airstrikes against Hamas, pulverizing buildings, offices and homes.
Day 5 May 14th | Violence erupted in several locations in the West Bank, when Israeli soldiers shot at protesters, some of whom threw stones and started fires.
Day 6 May 15 | Israel destroyed a building housing the offices of two major news media, thousands of Palestinians fled their homes, and Hamas militants fired more rocket barrages towards the Tel Aviv area.
7th day May 16 | In the deadliest episode of the conflict to date, dozens of Palestinians were killed early Sunday morning in an airstrike on several apartments in Gaza City.
8th day May 17 | The IDF launched 110 rockets and bombs at some 35 targets in a pre-dawn bombardment that lasted about 20 minutes.
Sources: Palestinian Ministry of Health; Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Under the military battle in the skies, crowd violence erupted in the city of Lod, where rival Arab and Jewish groups attacked people, cars, shops, offices and hotels early last week. Two people died from their injuries.
The violence is the worst since 2014, when the seven-week Israeli invasion of Gaza and Hamas rocket fire ultimately claimed the lives of 2,200 people, rendered large areas of the Gaza Strip uninhabitable and paralyzed southern Israel. It took almost three months for the Israelis and the Palestinians to reach a ceasefire.
