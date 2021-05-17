The results of eight days of conflict in Gaza and Israel

A week of fighting has left more than 200 dead in Israel and the occupied territories, the vast majority of them Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.





Deaths in Israel and the occupied territories







Death in the busy territories 10 people were killed in the Hamas rocket and missile attacks. 2 persons dead in civil unrest. 20 people were killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank. Israeli airstrikes killed at least 212 people in the Gaza Strip.

Note: Eight dead in the Gaza Strip and three dead in the West Bank could not be located. And one person was killed by Israeli forces on Israel’s border with Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities. | Sources: Palestinian Center for Human Rights; United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs; Palestinian Ministry of Health; Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Violence has escalated over the past eight days as diplomatic efforts have stalled and Israel has stepped up its bombing campaign against Hamas.

The war is fought on several fronts. According to the Israeli Air Force, Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, fired more than 3,300 rockets at Israeli towns and villages, killing at least 10 people. Israeli forces and settlers killed 20 Palestinians during the unrest in the West Bank, a Palestinian human rights group said. And a wave of mob attacks hit at least one mixed Arab-Jewish city in Israel.

But the worst devastation is in Gaza, a densely populated coastal enclave of around two million people. Israeli forces hit homes, refugee camps, medical facilities and other buildings.

Israeli officials said the assault was aimed at destroying Hamas’s ability to manufacture and launch missiles and a network of underground tunnels used by Hamas to move people and equipment. But the strikes killed at least 212 people, including at least 61 children, according to local health officials, sparking international condemnation.





Deaths in Gaza







An airstrike destroyed a high-rise building that housed media organizations. More than 40 Palestinians, including at least 10 children, were killed in a strike that destroyed several homes. Two young boys were killed when a missile hit while playing outside their house. An Israeli airstrike that hit a house in a refugee camp killed at least 10 people from the same extended family, including eight children.

Note: Twelve dead in the Gaza Strip could not be located. | Source: Palestinian Center for Human Rights

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a well-known tower that housed some of the world’s leading news media organizations, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. The strikes destroyed 132 buildings in Gaza and left 2,500 people homeless, according to Palestinian officials.





Towers destroyed in Gaza City







Tour Al Johara, May 12 A nine-story building was hit by several missiles but did not collapse. Tour Al Shorouq, May 12 Israeli airstrike destroyed a 14-storey building. Tour Al Jalaa, May 15 A 12-storey residential building The Associated offices Press and Al Jazeera was destroy. Hanadi Tower, May 11 A 13-story tower with a mix of residential apartments and the trade offices were destroyed.

Planet Labs satellite images

The conflict exploded into daily episodes of violence on May 10, after Israeli police raided the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, to prevent what they said the demonstrators threw stones. Gaza militants fired rockets at Jerusalem.

Eight days of violence Sources: Palestinian Ministry of Health; Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Under the military battle in the skies, crowd violence erupted in the city of Lod, where rival Arab and Jewish groups attacked people, cars, shops, offices and hotels early last week. Two people died from their injuries.





Reports of civil unrest in Israeli cities







Acre, May 12 A Jewish-owned hotel was ransacked by an Arab mob. Umm al-Fahm, May 12 Israel's national medicine service said an ambulance the crew was attacked. Jaffa, May 14 A Molotov cocktail thrown from a house window injured two Arab children. Bat Yam, May 12 A Jewish mob pulled a man they presumed Arab from their car and beat him unconscious. Lod, May 12 Israel declared a state of emergency after sectarian violence swept through the city. Jerusalem, May 10 Israeli police armed with tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets, stormed the Aqsa Mosque for the second time in three days.



The violence is the worst since 2014, when the seven-week Israeli invasion of Gaza and Hamas rocket fire ultimately claimed the lives of 2,200 people, rendered large areas of the Gaza Strip uninhabitable and paralyzed southern Israel. It took almost three months for the Israelis and the Palestinians to reach a ceasefire.