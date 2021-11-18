The reopening of Cambodia is propelled by vaccinations.

Cambodia reopened its doors to fully vaccinated foreign tourists this week without a quarantine after a nationwide campaign succeeded in achieving one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

The move has been hailed by tourist operators and desperate workers, who have struggled to make a living since the start of the pandemic.

“I welcome and fully support the news of the reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists without quarantine,” said Chhay Sivlin, president of the Cambodian Association of Travel Agents. Tourism directly accounted for over 12% of the country’s economy in 2019 and provided jobs for 630,000 people, she said.

Last month, the Southeast Asian nation of around 16 million people announced plans to let fully vaccinated foreign tourists start entering the country in late November if they first self-quarantine. in selected areas for five days.