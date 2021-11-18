The reopening of Cambodia is propelled by vaccinations.
Cambodia reopened its doors to fully vaccinated foreign tourists this week without a quarantine after a nationwide campaign succeeded in achieving one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
The move has been hailed by tourist operators and desperate workers, who have struggled to make a living since the start of the pandemic.
“I welcome and fully support the news of the reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists without quarantine,” said Chhay Sivlin, president of the Cambodian Association of Travel Agents. Tourism directly accounted for over 12% of the country’s economy in 2019 and provided jobs for 630,000 people, she said.
Last month, the Southeast Asian nation of around 16 million people announced plans to let fully vaccinated foreign tourists start entering the country in late November if they first self-quarantine. in selected areas for five days.
But citing the rapid pace of vaccinations and an 88% vaccination rate, Prime Minister Hun Sen accelerated the plan and said fully vaccinated tourists could arrive without quarantine, as of Monday.
“It’s a big step towards reopening the whole country”, said Mr. Hun Sen, an authoritarian leader who came to power in 1984. “I hope our compatriots will appreciate our reopening. This is largely due to the fact that the country has achieved such an exceptional vaccination rate. “
While the Prime Minister estimated the full vaccination rate at 88% in a population of 16 million, the New York Times database puts the rate at 80%, based on a population of nearly 16.5 million inhabitants.
Over two million people have also received a third dose.
About 90 percent of Cambodia’s vaccines came from China, including more than nine million doses of Sinovac and nearly four million doses of Sinopharm.
Under the new rules, travelers arriving from overseas can skip quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, test negative before departure and test negative again on arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must still spend 14 days in quarantine.
Ms Sivlin said tourist bookings were starting to increase and airlines were struggling to increase the number of flights to Cambodia.
Some flights are scheduled to the capital, Phnom Penh, but none to Siem Reap, the city close to the ancient city of Angkor which is one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia.
Like many of its neighbors, Cambodia reported relatively few cases of the virus in 2020, but has faced a deadly increase this year. Yet its overall number has remained relatively low, with around 120,000 total cases and 2,900 deaths.
Source link