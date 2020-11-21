The remains of two killed in the eruption of Vesuvius are discovered in Pompeii

ROME – Excavations at a suburban villa outside ancient Pompeii this month have found the remains of two original residents frozen in time by an eruption of Vesuvius on a fateful morning nearly 2000 years old.

The discovery of the two victims – who archaeologists tentatively identified as a wealthy Pompeian landowner and young slave – offered new insight into the eruption that buried the ancient Roman city, which has been a source of popular fascination ever since. its rediscovery in the 18th century. .

This discovery is for us “an incredible source of knowledge”, said Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the archaeological park of Pompeii, in a video released Saturday by the Ministry of Culture. He noted that it was also “a touching discovery of great emotional impact.”

On the one hand, both men were dressed in woolen clothing, adding credence to the belief that the eruption occurred in October 79 AD rather than August of that year, as previously thought. Mr Osanna said later in a telephone interview.