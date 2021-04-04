The remains of a Saratoga County man killed in Korean War identified after 70 years

Apr 4 – Share1FacebookTweetEmail

CORINTH – Douglas Smead has spent 70 years pondering the fate of his older brother, a U.S. Army soldier who disappeared in fierce fighting in the freezing cold around Chosin Reservoir in present-day Korea. North, in the early months of North Korea. War.

Pvt. Walter A. Smead disappeared as his artillery unit held a hill, covering the retreating of other forces and retreating. He has been listed as missing in action. After three years, the military declared him presumed killed – but his body was never found and his fate remained in some sense unknown.

No more. Relatives of the 24-year-old soldier, who grew up in the hamlet of Hadley in northern Saratoga County, were recently told that the Defense POW / MIA accounting agency, using a DNA match from Doug Smead, identified Walter’s remains as among those returned. by North Korea following the Donald Trump / Kim Jong-un summit in Singapore in 2018.

The family received phone calls from a notification agent on St. Patrick’s Day. Now, tentative plans are underway to bury the remains – a few arm bone fragments – at Saratoga National Cemetery in late summer, with full military honors.

“When I saw the name on the Caller ID, I just knew what it was,” said Doug Smead’s daughter Bonnie Wolff, who lives outside of Philadelphia and is interested in her uncle’s case. “I haven’t had a better day in a long time, with the pandemic.”

His 84-year-old father, who lives in the village of Corinth about 50 km north of Schenectady, is Walter Smead’s younger brother. While they were too far apart in age to be close, Doug Smead actively tried to determine what had happened. In 1955, he enlisted in the military believing he could solve the mystery. He was stationed in Korea – although the active fighting was over by then – where, as a member of the Signal Corps, he tried to get the phones to work. The effort was in vain.

“I was Signal Corps, so I had access to phones,” Smead recalls last week. “I made calls to headquarters, and from there to Japan. [The call] came from headquarters, so they thought it would be important. You’d have a little old private calling a major. Of course, I thought it was also a private. “

But, according to Smead, authorities had “no idea” of what had happened to Walter, whose status had changed from MIA to “presumed killed” by the end of the fighting in 1953.

Doug Smead left the army after two years, returned to Corinth and worked for 40 years at the village’s international stationery, then his largest employer. He never forgot his brother.

And the military, in its slow and precise way, has never given up. In 2003, the military asked Smead for a blood sample, the sample later used to match DNA. He said they hadn’t told him why the sample was needed.

But the accounting agency POW / MIA, which since WWII has analyzed and identified thousands of unidentified military remains from WWII, Korea and Vietnam in a state-of-the-art laboratory in Hawaii, was doing its job with the blood. sample and newly available remains, matching DNA. On March 16, he officially updated Walter Smead’s status to “report”.

There were more than 7,500 servicemen unaccounted for at the end of the Korean War, and only 591 had been positively identified last week. Among those positively identified are 71 people from North Korean leftover boxes handed over to the United States in 2018.

The Defense Accounting Agency POW / MIA said its mission is to provide the most comprehensive accounting possible for missing personnel to their families and the nation, and it adds several dozen military personnel a year – sometimes more – to his list of those who are counted, based on analysis of bone fragments, DNA and other factors.

While Smead’s remains were handed over at a diplomatic summit, there were also periods, particularly between 1996 and 2005, when Korean and American teams were allowed to search North Korea, including including excavations around Chosin in 2001 and 2005.

Brutal battle

Walter Smead spent much of his short life in the military. He served in Europe at the end of World War II and was recalled to Korea. There he was a member of Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry.

Four years after the division of the Korean Peninsula along the 38th parallel as a result of World War II, the war began in June 1950, when Communist forces from North Korea invaded the South. While initially successful in conquering most of the country, US / UN forces under General Douglas McArthur counterattacked and pushed back the Communists near the Chinese border in November.

This prompted the Chinese to enter the war to support North Korea, the precipitating event that led to the fight against the Chosin Reservoir. An extremely large Chinese force attacked the Army and Navy divisions encamped around Chosin in extremely cold, sub-zero weather, resulting in huge losses on both sides and the withdrawal of US forces.

Chosin is not only infamous not only for his brutality, but because the battle changed the course of the war: it put an end to any thought that the US / UN forces would achieve an easy and complete victory. The parties will fight for nearly three more years, settling into a stalemate and a return to the original dividing line, which remains today.

During the battle, 4,385 US Marines and 3,163 members of the US military were listed as victims of the fighting, with thousands more as victims of the freezing weather. The fighting over a two-week period was so bloody and the American casualties so high that those who survived called themselves “the Chosin Few” or “The Frozen Chosin”.

During the Chinese attack, units of the Seventh Division, including Smead’s, held out on the east side of the tank for five days, giving the Marines more time to organize a retreat, military historians say. Smead is listed as having died on December 6 near the southern end of the reservoir, keeping Chinese attackers at bay as other units retreat strategically.

“Every once in a while I get to think about what he must have been thinking, and it’s just devastating,” said Bonnie Wolff.

She said the family had members serving in the military since the American Revolution, but it’s not really a “military family” – serving was not a tradition, but seen more as a way forward and to get away from the small towns dominated by windmills, as Hadley and Corinth once were.

Growing up, Wolff and his brother knew there was a Purple Heart medal in the basement, even though their father didn’t talk much about his missing brother. But she knew he was a missing soldier, and when the POW / MIA accounting agency held a reunion for the families of the missing in Philadelphia a few years ago, she left out of curiosity.

“When I saw other people stand up and say, ‘My father has been found’ or ‘My brother has been found’, it gave me chills,” she recalls. “Just knowing that this has happened gives hope.”

Wolff is happy the identification was made while her father is still alive, and she appreciates the North Koreans for returning the remains, which she says were found during excavations at a power plant.

“The Koreans are very strategic in what they do, so I don’t know if that suits them. But anyway, we are grateful to them,” she said.

Walter Smead isn’t the only Battle of Chosin to return to the Capital Region in recent years.

In 2018, the remnants of Army Pvt. John Martin First Class was returned to his family in Albany and Martin was laid to rest in Saratoga National Cemetery. These remains were not identified until 17 years after being returned to the United States.

