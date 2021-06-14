The real price of marriage in South Sudan

Credit: UNICEF / UNI376255 / Chol

ARLINGTON, Virginia, United States, June 14 (IPS) – August of this year will mark the first anniversary of the end of the civil war in South Sudan, but recent outbreaks of violence suggest peace is far away to be carried out. These attacks by armed groups include cases of sexual violence against women and girls.

Sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) continues to be a prominent feature of the conflict in South Sudan, threatening the livelihoods and human rights of women and girls.

UNICEF reports about 65% of women and girls in South Sudan have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. These forms of GBV can leave women and girls with severe mental and physical health issues.

Why is the rate of sexual violence so high in South Sudan? According to human rights expertsThe answer lies in a fundamental part of the local economy of South Sudan: the bride price.

In South Sudan, if a man wishes to marry a woman, his family will have to pay for her, often in cows or goats, depending on her negotiated value. Once married, women are expected to have many children, including daughters who are considered an asset to acquire more livestock.

Therefore, early and forced marriages are common among more than 50 percent of girls married before the age of 18. Many young girls are married to elderly suitors because these men have more property.

The objectification and commodification of women in South Sudanese society enables a culture in which GBV is accepted and normalized. Traditional gender roles and conditions of poverty support the practice of paying the dowry price.

The lack of women’s rights in South Sudan not only causes suffering, but also challenges efforts to promote peace. Cultural notions that women are housewives and mothers of children lead to iniquity.

Only 7 percent of girls complete primary school and less than 2 percent go to high school. Families may also fear that girls will be sexually assaulted on their journeys to school, reducing their value and the price of the dowry. GBV prevents girls from chasing their dreams and keeps families trapped in generational poverty.

The return on education deserves to reassess the importance given to the payment of the dowry. Studies show that a single year of primary education has been shown to increase women’s wages by up to 20% later in life.

If South Sudan is to experience significant economic development, women and girls must have access to education. “Women have the opportunity to help make this nation a stable and peaceful country,” said South Sudanese activist Rita Lopidia during the first Women Building Peace Prize. Gender equity is inextricably linked to achieving stability in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, inter-communal fighting in the Jonglei region of South Sudan has led to kidnappings and killings. Credit: MINUSS

It is imperative that the government of South Sudan take action to reduce the prevalence of gender-based violence and increase access to education. Tackling the root of this problem begins with regulating the price of dowry.

Excessive dowry prices are a burden on both men and women. Men who cannot afford the dowry price experience a sense of inadequacy and social isolation. Village youth endanger their lives in cattle raids in neighboring tribes to be able to get married.

Women experience violence in the form of physical and sexual violence resulting from the valuation of their value in terms of livestock. By targeting the social norms that perpetuate these levels of violence, South Sudan can inspire a movement towards rehabilitation and reconstruction.

While current perceptions will not change overnight, community efforts to educate and raise awareness about gender-based violence will lay the groundwork for establishing sustainable laws and policies on women’s rights. If women can become workshop leaders, teachers and decision-makers in the implementation of peace accords, South Sudan can imagine a country that meets the needs of all of its people.

The real price of marriage in South Sudan is the opportunity to achieve peace and stability. Although the dowry price is usually paid in cows and goats, families also sacrifice their daughters’ well-being and their higher earning potential.

The rise in physical and sexual violence in recent weeks indicates that South Sudan is at risk of relapsing into full-scale conflict. If South Sudan is to continue on the path of peacemaking and change the conditions of underdevelopment, regulation of the price of dowry must be on the agenda.

Hanna Hassan is an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia, currently an intern at the High Atlas Foundation.

