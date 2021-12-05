The rally of French far-right candidate Zemmour marred by fighting

Chairs were thrown at left-wing activists who stood up with “No to racism” t-shirts during Eric Zemmour’s campaign speech.

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour launched his presidential campaign in front of thousands of jubilant supporters in a Parisian event marred by fighting during his speech.

Zemmour, 63-year-old author and veteran TV commentator, announced on Tuesday that he would run in next April’s election, joining the challengers squad seeking to topple centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

He held his first event at an exhibition center on the outskirts of Paris where thousands of people applauded every mention of the immigration cut and booed every reference to Macron aloud.

“The stakes are huge: if I win, it will be the start of reclaiming the most beautiful country in the world,” Zemmour told the crowd.

Violence breaks out

Fighting erupted and chairs were thrown at activists when they stood up with “No to Racism” written on their t-shirts, and at least two of them were seen bleeding as they were thrown from the hospital. the auditorium.

A crew from the popular but critical daily news television show Quotidien was also booed and fired by security, with hostility to the media being a hallmark of speeches made at the event.

The rally was seen as a chance for Zemmour to regain momentum after opinion polls showed his support had plummeted over the past month as he tried to maintain suspense over his intentions.

Zemmour, who has two hate speech convictions, said there were 15,000 people at the rally, although organizers have already spoken of 12,000.

Polls show voters currently believe Marine Le Pen, the veteran leader of the far-right National Rally party, would make a more capable president than Zemmour.

Video capture from AFPTV footage shows French left-wing activists confronting Zemmour supporters [AFP]

The latest polls suggest he would be eliminated in the first round if the election takes place now, with Macron being tipped to win ahead of Le Pen, but analysts have warned the outcome remains highly uncertain.

The crowd at the rally – of all ages, but with far more males than females – responded most enthusiastically to Zemmour’s rhetoric on immigration, race, and Islam.

He has promised to reduce immigration to almost zero if elected, to significantly toughen the naturalization process and to deport failed asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants.

Zemmour again stressed the danger of the French being “replaced” by immigrants, echoing a theory known as the “great replacement” that is popular with white supremacists.

The right-wing Republican party on Saturday chose the boss of the Paris region, Valérie Pécresse, as a candidate after a primary dominated by discussions on immigration and crime.

Massive police presence

Police were on alert for far-left activists and anarchists who disrupted Zemmour’s trip last weekend to the southern port city of Marseille, which ended with the candidate showing the middle finger to a woman who manifested.

Riot police gathered outside the arena and searched people’s bags as they arrived.

In Paris, around 2,000 people marched to protest against a candidacy denounced as racist and separative.

“It’s important to show that we will not let fascism gain ground,” Simon Duteil, spokesperson for the Solidaires union, told AFP news agency.

In addition to a series of recent missteps, including the middle finger incident, Zemmour has seen several influential far-right figures distance themselves from him, including his main backer.