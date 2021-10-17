The process of drafting the Syrian constitution begins this week

Mr Pedersen was speaking following a meeting with the government and opposition co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Commission, who agreed to launch the constitutional reform process.

Members of its “small body”, responsible for preparing and drafting the Constitution, are in the Swiss city for their sixth round of talks in two years, which begins Monday.

Their last meeting, held in January, ended without progress, and the UN envoy negotiated between the parties on the way forward.

“The two co-chairs now agree that we will not only prepare a constitutional reform, but we will prepare and start drafting a constitutional reform”, Sir. Pedersen Recount journalists.

“So what’s new this week is that we’re actually going to start a process of drafting constitutional reform in Syria.”

The UN continues to support efforts for a Syrian-owned and led political solution to end more than a decade of war that has killed more than 350,000 people and left 13 million people in need of ‘humanitarian aid.

An important contribution

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was formed in 2019, made up of 150 men and women, with the government, opposition and civil society each appointing 50 people.

This larger group established the small 45-member body, which is made up of 15 representatives from each of the three sectors.

For the first time, commission co-chairs Ahmad Kuzbari, the representative of the Syrian government, and Hadi al-Bahra, from the opposition side, met Mr. Pedersen on Sunday morning.

He described it as “a substantial and frank discussion of how we should proceed with constitutional reform and indeed how we plan in detail for the week ahead.”

Mr. Pedersen told reporters that although the Syrian Constitutional Commission is an important contribution to the political process, “the commission itself will not be able to resolve the Syrian crisis, so we must come together, with serious work. , on the constitutional commission. , but also to address other aspects of the Syrian crisis.