The problem is not Trump

Credit: Greenpeace

MIAMI, Nov 06 (IPS) – The electoral equality, regardless of the end result, that has been revealed is not a temporary phenomenon. The protagonist of Trump’s resistance is not the White House tenant for the past four years. The real agent, although the constitutional winner is Biden, is this industry which for decades has been viewed as an anomaly.

The harsh reality is that the general perception outside of the United States didn’t get the 2016 message. And maybe they still don’t get it now. And, worse, he will never understand it, if we do not pay attention to the peculiarities of this society, dramatized by Trump.

As soon as the glory of winning World War II faded, America’s apparent national cohesion vanished. Some continued to believe that they had monopolized the soul of the country, founded on exceptionalism, “the light of the lighthouse on the hill”. But some red flags have started ringing with the crackdown on so-called Hollywood communists.

The dissidents fell silent as early as the 1960s, the assassination of Kennedy was not seen as a danger to the national consensus. But an underground feeling demanded to come out of the closet. Nixon called it the silent majority. It was speechless during the Vietnam tragedy. He drugged himself conveniently with the satisfaction of the end of the Cold War… and of history.

At that time, a handful of novelists had wondered like Zavalita, the secondary character of Mario Vargas Llosa’s novel “Conversation in ‘La Catedral'”: “when did Peru screw up”. Some daring commentators would try too late to allude to the reaction to the sinking of Maine in Havana, which prompted the United States to further invade Latin America, angering Cuban patriots. The consequence, half a century later, produced the Castro Revolution.

The Washington establishment barely flinched and believed it would recover with the end of the Cold War and also “history”, according to the Fukuyama myth. But this fleeting glory did not hide the internal problems that successive American presidents were powerless to correct. The basic imbalances, discrimination, marginalization, discomfort and heartbreak over the appearance of flaws in the American Dream have been detected.

The problem was that the victims were no longer just the traditional losers (black, Hispanic, indigenous), but also components of the once middle strata of society. In addition, the components of the economic elite had been added.

They did not seem satisfied with the tax advantages they had received. They also tried to control political developments without getting involved in electoral contests, an ordinary function they left in the hands of professionals.

The result of the recent presidential elections is a clear portrait of three Americas, each in their own way believing that they have the right to be “great again,” according to Trump’s slogan. We have already noticed with the double election of Obama: the potential electorate had been sharply divided into three.

A third remained at home, always. Another third voted for the various options of the Democratic Party. The final rest have historically taken refuge with the Republicans, sheltered by this sector which does not seem to respond to specific party lines. Now he has equipped himself with all the paraphernalia that garnered half the votes in the recent elections.

But the novelty of the last decade, after the defenestration of Bush traditionalism, is not the appearance of Trump. The news is the consolidation of third sector leadership that Trump has awakened. It is not a temporary phenomenon. In fact, it has existed since the founding myth of the United States was questioned by this latent third party, shy of prominence.

Like a sleeping princess, all she needed was the kiss of a daring prince, unrelated to partisan conventions. Never mind that the princess behaved like a witch for the other two-thirds of the electorate. This quirk does not matter to Trump, who has captured the role of the prince.

Regardless of the official election result, the truth is that the hitherto hidden America will continue to hide (with more determination if Trump wins). He will push for the abandonment of traditional alliances of the United States, he will reject any regional integration scheme (barely reduced to a functional NAFTA), he will continue to reject the return to UNESCO, the World Trade Organization (WTO), the World Health Organization (WHO), and it will not even pragmatically take advantage of its privileged place at the UN.

In the field of defense, it will not know how to use the “soft” power of military superiority wisely, it will play dangerously with the abandonment of NATO, it could launch into dangerous operations in the Middle East, fatally mistaking its useful allies. To continue the gamble of unconditional support for the current Israeli government would be a zero payment gamble.

Any miscalculation with China and Russia could be costly, especially in the face of an American society that is fed up with warlike excuses that don’t reverse social returns and only fill the graves available in Arlington.

But, in the event of Biden’s actual final victory, the agenda the new president will face would precisely include the latent and permanent presence of an America hitherto silent by Trump’s pardon.

In this scenario, the new president will not be able to avoid the spectacle of social destruction, the division into irreconcilable factions, the urgent installation (with a residence permit tending to sublimate himself into citizenship) of the immense groups of recent immigrants.

And in general, overseas, one must coldly understand that the new American government will not be radically different from what is considered essential to practically unwavering American interests. Biden will have to respond to the demands of not only his constituents but also the reasonable interests of the country and the resulting pressures on his society.

Europe, for example, must understand that the demand for the involvement of its governments in continental defense does not simply respond to a whim of the current leader, but not to a reconstitution of the military fabric. The American company will continue to press its government for legitimate benefits in light of the results of the trade agreements. Therefore, it will be necessary to achieve a mutually beneficial harmony.

Finally, Latin America must strive to present a minimum common front if it wants to obtain new advantages, not based on arbitrary decisions of temporary origin. When it comes to the United States, whether with Biden or Trump, the division will always be detrimental, especially to the interests of Latin American citizens.

Joaquin roy is Professor Jean Monnet and Director of the European Union Center of the European Union at the University of Miami.