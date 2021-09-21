The president of the DR Congo calls for the realization of “all the promises made to Africa”

“There are less than six weeks left before COP26 and nine years before 2030. For Africa, the year 2030 will be marked by a drop in GDP of up to 15 percent reduction in agricultural yields and a sharp increase in the risk of coastal and island flooding. Said Mr. Tshilombo. .

He noted that, to cope with the negative impacts of climate change, the African continent will need $ 30 billion per year to adapt. This amount is expected to increase to around $ 50 billion by 2040.

“Africa does not need charity”, but constructive win-win partnerships to better use its collective national wealth and improve the living conditions of its populations, he stressed.

Mr. Tshilombo was speaking at UN Headquarters at the opening of the High Level Week of the General assembly. After having taken place practically last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s gathering will feature “hybrid” activities that will include in-person leaders as well as virtual attendees.

Debt and financial support

Speaking of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, he said that Africa “Africa has not folded its arms and does not intend to capitulate” to the virus but underlined all the difficulties countries are facing.

He welcomed the initiatives related to the financing of economies, in particular those of the G20 on the suspension of debt service and the common framework for debt restructuring, and recalled the allocation of 650 billion dollars in special drawing rights ( SDR) from the International Monetary Fund. (IMF).

For him, the 33 billion dollars allocated to Africa “are insufficient in view of the immensity of its economic stimulus needs”. The African Union supports the objective of the Paris Summit, 100 billion dollars in SDRs for the continent.

ONE Mission

Regarding the withdrawal of the United Nations Mission (MONUSCO), he accepted the calendar approved by the UN security Council, with a transition period that expires in 2024.

He called for the process to be “gradual, responsible and orderly” and said he expects “the United Nations and the Security Council to provide all the necessary means to MONUSCO and its rapid intervention brigade to that they fulfill their mandates ”.

“This is to ensure that the troops deployed have the required capabilities and means, including the training necessary to meet the demands of the reality on the ground and the asymmetric warfare currently being waged by armed groups and terrorists. Islamists, ”he explained.

Referring to the elections scheduled for 2023, he said he hoped to contribute to “the organization of a free, transparent, inclusive and credible vote”.

The threat of terrorism

On the theme of peace and security, the resident said that “the scourge of insecurity caused by the cohorts of terrorists, armed groups, mercenaries and criminals from all sides is undermining the institutional stability of young democracies and destroys the efforts of many African leaders to develop their countries.

He argued that the fight against DAESH has been won in the Middle East, but in Africa, “AQIM and other DAESH affiliated groups are gaining more ground every day,” in places like Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Burkina Faso.

Regarding his country, he said that “Islamist” fundamentalism has reached the east “of the territory, which” is paying a heavy price in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Maniema “.

“Africa refuses to serve as a base for international terrorism,” he added.

Economy and development

Recently, political crises have erupted in a few Member States, but Mr. Tshilombo argued that “these crises cannot obscure the enormous progress made by the majority of African countries in terms of democracy and good governance”.

“This is how the Congolese people continue their noble and exhilarating fight against dictatorship, autocracy and the values ​​which still structure our actions,” he declared.

Last June, the Democratic Republic of Congo concluded a program with the IMF and is currently benefiting from the assistance of the World Bank for the realization of major social projects and basic infrastructure. Mr. Tshilombo referred to “courageous reforms” which should accelerate economic growth accelerated to more than 5% per year.

He ended his speech by addressing “the interminable problematic of the reform of the United Nations and the representation of Africa within its security Council. ”

“It is about the effectiveness of the United Nations and justice towards a continent a whole part of humanity whose role continues to grow every day,” he said.

He added that his country supports a proposal that adds two additional non-permanent members for Africa and two seats as permanent members, with the same rights, including the veto.

Read the full statement in French here.