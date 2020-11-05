The president against democracy
It is a dark and dangerous time for American democracy.
A sitting president has spent months telling lies about non-existent voter fraud. Now that his candidacy for re-election is in great difficulty – but with the outcome still uncertain – he has unleashed a new torrent of lies claiming the other side cheated. He asked the Supreme Court to intervene to decide the election in his favor.
His supporters are organize events in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania was intended to interfere with the legitimate counting of votes. In Phoenix, some showed up at the State Capitol with guns (as you can see in this short video taken by my colleague Simon Romero).
The worst democratic outcome – in which judges appointed by the president’s political party step in to overrule the apparent will of voters – seems to be avoided. Supreme Court has shown no sign of stopping the vote count, and Joe Biden leads in deciding states can end up being quite big to keep the election from depending on the kind of meticulous counting of ballots (like suspended chads) that decided the 2000 result in Florida.
But President Trump’s actions continue to cause significant damage. They undermine the confidence of his supporters in the government of the country. They also undermine the credibility of the United States around the world. And they are forcing election officials, journalists and social media platforms to choose between telling the truth and appearing non-partisan; it is impossible to do both against Trump’s electoral demands.
In the simplest terms, the President of the United States is attacking American democracy in an effort to stay in power.
For more: Dahlia Lithwick, Slate: “We are as confused today about the lies as we were in 2016. We ignore them at the risk of democracy; we engage with them at the risk of our sanity.
Susan glasser, The New Yorker: “There have been many times over the past four years that covering Washington for Trump has felt like a mission overseas, never more than when I was driving around the capital the last few days and was seeing shop windows closed and streets cordoned off for blocks around the White House, in anticipation of unprecedented post-election violence. I have seen such scenes in places like Azerbaijan and Russia before. This is Trump’s America. This is not the America that I have known.
Steve vladeck, University of Texas Law Professor: “For anyone complaining about the ‘late’ change in totals to Democrats in MI, PA and WI, most of those votes came * first *. ” But Republican-controlled state legislatures have refused to count the postal ballots upon arrival.
Nicolas kristof, Times Op-Ed columnist: “If Biden wins after this chalice poisoning, he will inherit a badly divided country after an election many will deem illegitimate, and it will be harder to rule and harder for the United States to exert influence around the world. “
Morning readings
Lives lived: Three decades after becoming the first president of the black student body at Penn State University, H. Jesse Arnelle helped start one of the first minority-owned business law firms in the United States. “It was a bold plan,” Arnelle told The New Yorker in 1993. He died at the age of 86.
