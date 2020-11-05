The president against democracy

It is a dark and dangerous time for American democracy.

A sitting president has spent months telling lies about non-existent voter fraud. Now that his candidacy for re-election is in great difficulty – but with the outcome still uncertain – he has unleashed a new torrent of lies claiming the other side cheated. He asked the Supreme Court to intervene to decide the election in his favor.

His supporters are organize events in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania was intended to interfere with the legitimate counting of votes. In Phoenix, some showed up at the State Capitol with guns (as you can see in this short video taken by my colleague Simon Romero).

The worst democratic outcome – in which judges appointed by the president’s political party step in to overrule the apparent will of voters – seems to be avoided. Supreme Court has shown no sign of stopping the vote count, and Joe Biden leads in deciding states can end up being quite big to keep the election from depending on the kind of meticulous counting of ballots (like suspended chads) that decided the 2000 result in Florida.

But President Trump’s actions continue to cause significant damage. They undermine the confidence of his supporters in the government of the country. They also undermine the credibility of the United States around the world. And they are forcing election officials, journalists and social media platforms to choose between telling the truth and appearing non-partisan; it is impossible to do both against Trump’s electoral demands.