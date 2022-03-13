‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Best Film at Wide-Open BAFTAs

LONDON — “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s tense Western about two clashing brothers on a Montana ranch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons, was the big winner at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Sunday night.

It was named best picture at the awards, commonly known as the BAFTAs, beating the likes of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dunes,”Kenneth Branagh’s”Belfast,” the black-and-white movie based on his childhood in Northern Ireland, and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” the divisive climate change satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

Campion also won best director — the third woman to take the prize in the award’s history — increasing her momentum ahead of this year’s Academy Awards.

She was not present to pick up her award in London. On Saturday she had been in Los Angeles at the Directors Guild of America Awards, where she also won the highest prize. At that award ceremony, Campion garnered attention when asked by Variety about disparaging comments that the actor Sam Elliott made about her movie, including questioning the “allusions to homosexuality” in the film.