The power of radio in Sierra Leone

I had only been a few months in my new role as Sierra Leone’s Minister of Education when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. At the height of the crisis, up to 1.6 billion children around the world were unable to attend school in person. Many countries were caught off guard and struggled to find ways for children to continue their education at home. In Sierra Leone, however, we were prepared for school closures due to such pandemics. The interactive radio education program we put in place during the 2014-2016 Ebola crisis meant that we were ready to provide distance education to millions of students.

During the Ebola outbreak, students were out of school for most of nine months. This was the years before Zoom calls and online learning platforms for schools. In addition, very few households had access to Internet technology in Sierra Leone. It was decided that radio programming would be the most effective method of delivering lessons as it was cost effective, engaging and could easily be adapted to local languages.

With funding from the Global Partnership for Education, 80,000 portable radios were distributed to learners in 2014. The best teachers were selected to present engaging lessons to 1.8 million learners. It worked well. While the radio teaching program ended at the end of the Ebola crisis, the ministry kept the Education Radio station alive.

When COVID-19 became a new threat to in-person education, we knew we could rely on radio programs to deliver lessons and keep students from falling behind in their education. We retrained the teachers and adjusted the curriculum. So, in March 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone was recorded and schools were closed, we were ready to start distance education. Children in Sierra Leone listened to their lessons on the radio from March 2020 until September 2020, when they started returning to their schools for in-person learning (students in exam classes returned earlier in July ).

Since taking office as Minister, we have developed and started to implement a radical new inclusion policy to ensure that every child in the country has access to quality education – especially those who have been traditionally excluded. from regular school. Last year, the Institute for Governance Reform and Oxfam Sierra Leone conducted surveys across the country to determine gaps in the education system. The data they collected revealed that some rural districts, such as Pujehun and Falaba, had poor access to the radio teaching program due to a lack of contiguous coverage of FM radio transmitters and limited availability of radio stations. receivers. Unfortunately, not all students were affected.

We approached GRID3, a project focused on georeferenced infrastructure and demographics, to map where radio transmitters were located and who they were touching using geospatial modeling. The analysis, released this month, suggests that about a third of school-aged children may not receive the shows on the current program.

To extend coverage and reach most, if not all, children, more radio transmitters should be added to the program. In areas where there are no transmitters, they should be installed. An optimization algorithm, designed by the GRID3 team at Flowminder, has been deployed to provide data-driven advice on where these emitters should be built – providing us with the data we need to ensure that no child is left behind.

There is no doubt that the pandemic has made things more difficult for our education systems. But it also gave us the opportunity to think about how we can do things differently, in a more equitable way. Why can’t we use radio programs to continue teaching the most vulnerable students – those who cannot attend classes in person and those who fall behind?

Despite progress in Sierra Leone, the poorest children still struggle to attend school due to intersecting disadvantages such as poverty, social norms and stigma. Poor girls in rural areas are particularly disadvantaged, most of them unable to complete a single year of secondary school.

The exciting news is that we can reach more children. GRID3 analysis shows that adding 14 alternative transmitters to the program would extend coverage to 90 percent of the country’s children. The construction of three more transmitters would allow us to reach 96%, or approximately 2.8 million children in total. The ministry has already committed to purchasing the first set of three radio transmitters through a GPE COVID-19 grant to Sierra Leone, in addition to two more transmitters purchased by a partner NGO. This means that we are getting very close to the goal of universal access to primary and secondary education in Sierra Leone.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has disrupted education systems. The learning gap between the richest and the poorest students is likely to widen. But the pandemic has also prompted governments to innovate to mitigate learning losses. We have an unprecedented opportunity to harness the power of technology and data analytics to build a more inclusive and equitable education system. The ability to reach the most vulnerable students through innovations in geospatial data could be transformative. Technology is not an end in itself, but it can help us find solutions that are desperately needed to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

