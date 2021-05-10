The power of Pre-K

In the late 1990s, Boston expanded its public pre-K program, but it didn’t have enough spots for every 4-year-old in the city. So he used a lottery to determine which children could register.

This lottery created an opportunity for university researchers. This meant that thousands of otherwise similar children would have different life experiences based on chance. And random chance is a powerful way for social scientists to study cause and effect. It is perhaps the closest thing to a real world lab experiment.

Pre-K was a particularly interesting topic of study, as there has been a long-standing debate about its importance. In the 1960s and 1970s, studies of two small preschool programs – known as Pear and Beginner programs – showed major benefits for the children who attended them. But some experts pointed out that both programs were of better quality than most pre-K programs. Because of this, a community that enacted Universal Pre-K could not hope to replicate the benefits of Perry and Abecedarian.

The evidence for larger pre-K programs – such as the federal Head Start program – was more mixed. Head Start graduates seemed to do better on math and reading tests during the early years of elementary school. As we age, however, the positive effects washed out, leaving the value of the universal pre-K uncertain.