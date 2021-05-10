The power of Pre-K
In the late 1990s, Boston expanded its public pre-K program, but it didn’t have enough spots for every 4-year-old in the city. So he used a lottery to determine which children could register.
This lottery created an opportunity for university researchers. This meant that thousands of otherwise similar children would have different life experiences based on chance. And random chance is a powerful way for social scientists to study cause and effect. It is perhaps the closest thing to a real world lab experiment.
Pre-K was a particularly interesting topic of study, as there has been a long-standing debate about its importance. In the 1960s and 1970s, studies of two small preschool programs – known as Pear and Beginner programs – showed major benefits for the children who attended them. But some experts pointed out that both programs were of better quality than most pre-K programs. Because of this, a community that enacted Universal Pre-K could not hope to replicate the benefits of Perry and Abecedarian.
The evidence for larger pre-K programs – such as the federal Head Start program – was more mixed. Head Start graduates seemed to do better on math and reading tests during the early years of elementary school. As we age, however, the positive effects washed out, leaving the value of the universal pre-K uncertain.
This debate now has a new urgency. President Biden is calling for the federal government to subsidize state pre-K programs. About two-thirds of 4-year-olds and half of 3-year-olds now participate in these programs. Biden wants to make them universally available, at an additional cost of about $ 20 billion a year (or less than 1 / 30th of what the federal government spends on Medicare). He would pay for it by raising taxes for the rich.
In today’s newsletter, I want to tell you about the results of the Boston pre-K study. They are be released this morning by three economists from the University of Chicago, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California at Berkeley.
Social and emotional skills
Let’s start with the negative results: Boston students who won the lottery did not do noticeably better on standardized tests in elementary, middle or high school, according to the three researchers, Guthrie Gray-Lobe, Parag Pathak and Christopher Walters. These results are consistent with the mixed evidence on Head Start.
But the test results are mostly a means, not an end. Concrete measures of a student’s well-being are more important than scores. And thanks to these measures, the students who won the lottery fared much better than those who lost it.
Winners were less likely to be suspended from high school and less likely to be sentenced to juvenile incarceration. Almost 70 percent of lottery winners graduated from high school, compared to 64 percent of lottery losers, which is a substantial difference for two otherwise similar groups. Winners were also more likely to take the SAT, enroll in college, and – although evidence is incomplete, due to the age of the students – to obtain a college degree.
These positive effects were similar between racial and income groups. They also covered both sexes, with greater effects for boys than for girls. The authors note that their results are consistent with several other studies, which also found that early education had a greater effect on long-term outcomes than short-term measures.
How could pre-K have these positive effects without increasing test results? It appears to improve children’s social and emotional skills and help them mature more than it helps in a narrow academic sense, the researchers told me.
The results are a reminder of how complex a schooling process is. We can’t just give up the test results. Measurement and accountability are vital parts of education, as are most human endeavors. Without them, society ends up tolerating a lot of mediocrity and failure. But the measurement often needs to be nuanced to be precise.
“An important implication of our study,” said Walters, a Berkeley economist, “is that large-scale modern public preschool programs can improve educational attainment.”
For more: How child care became a major problem in Biden’s Washington, by Emily Peck of The Times; and why Republicans are dropping past support for universal child care, by Elliot Haspel, in the Washington Post.
The no-kneading revolution
Bread baking changed in 2006. It was then that Jim Lahey and Mark Bittman published their new version of the form in The Times: a Recipe this allows time to do most of the work, no kneading is necessary.
The technique led to an explosion of amateur pastry making and also changed professional pastry, the chef J. Kenji López-Alt writes. It changed his life too. “Learning how weather can do the job for you took me from someone who bakes maybe a loaves of bread or two a year to someone who throws dough on a whim before bed a few times.” per month, ”he writes.
Basic López-Alt Instructions: Combine flour, water, salt and baking powder in a bowl until they are all combined. Cover the bowl and let it sit on your counter overnight. The next day, shape it into a loose loaf, let it rise, then bake it in a preheated casserole dish with the lid on. – Claire Moses, morning writer
For more: This is López-Alt’s updated recipe for no-knead bread.
