The politics of threat
For years in Congress, the unofficial rule of receiving death threats was to avoid talking about them. It seems to have changed.
As the House debated last week whether to censor Paul Gosar, a far-right congressman from Arizona, for posting an edited animated video of the representative killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, progressive from New York, something unusual has happened. Speaking one after another, lawmakers delivered candid and raw confessions about how often they too had received violent threats.
Nikema Williams, a first-year Democrat from Georgia, described how strange it was to drop off your child in kindergarten flanked by security guards. Jackie Walorski, a veteran Republican from Indiana, revealed that an activist recently attempted to run over him with his car.
“The threat of real violence against members of Congress is real and growing,” said Ted Deutch of Florida, a Democrat who heads the House Ethics Committee. “Now more than ever, many of us fear for our physical safety.”
I have covered Congress for over three years, and the testimonies of these lawmakers seemed to prove just how much the growing threat of political violence has weighed on American politics since the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill by partisans. of Trump.
But the Republican response to Gosar’s eventual censorship was equally striking: Party leaders in the House ostensibly refused to condemn the video, and their ranks almost unanimously closed ranks around Gosar. A dozen Republicans rallied in solidarity around him while he was censored.
The vote was aimed at showing responsibility for political violence. Instead, he revealed a more disturbing trend: a growing tolerance within the Republican Party for the threatening and inflammatory rhetoric more and more espoused by his loudest voices. It was a glimpse of what could become the new status quo in Washington.
How we got here
The timeline that culminated in Gosar’s censorship began when he posted the video this month. A roughly edited work, it depicted him cutting Ocasio-Cortez’s neck off and swinging swords at President Biden.
Gosar, who has allied with white nationalists, refused to apologize. He insisted the video was meant to portray a “token” political battle over immigration.
But it was clear that the shadow of the January attack on Capitol Hill loomed over last week’s debates. Democrats warned that Gosar’s comments could be seen as the same kind of call to arms launched by Donald Trump on January 6, when he encouraged his supporters at a rally to march on Congress and “fight like hell.”
And while Gosar’s video was the most provocative display of violence amplified by a sitting member of Congress, it was just the latest example of Republican lawmakers using viciously suggestive language.
In the days and weeks leading up to the riot, Trump’s closest allies in the House, including Gosar, used belligerent words, inflammatory rhetoric to encourage their supporters to fight Biden’s victory. They falsely suggested that Trump was the victim of an attempted “coup” and presented January 6 as the party’s “1776 moment”.
While politically motivated violence targeting lawmakers – in both parts – is not a new phenomenon, Capitol Police say they have seen a rapid increase in threats and violent messages over the past five years as Trump’s political style became mainstream. A spokesperson declined to break down the threats by party, but a review of court records indicates Republicans and Congressional Democrats have been targeted.
And after
Democrats removed Gosar from his posts on two House committees. But his exile might not last long. Republicans are already promising political retaliation if they retake the House.
Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House leader, told reporters he would fire Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican from Georgia whom Democrats have also fired from committees for violent comment, to their missions if Republicans regain a majority. 2023. And McCarthy reiterated that Republicans would consider ejecting some Democrats from their committee seats.
Shortly after being censored, Gosar retweeted his original violent video and Trump launched a new endorsement of him.
Take-out
The act of congressional censorship aims to cast a shadow of disgrace over a lawmaker for politicians and voters. Instead, by rallying around Gosar, Republican leaders expressed their implicit support, even as they publicly but vaguely denounced the violence.
These ramifications will extend beyond Gosar’s political position.
“It’s not about me. It’s not about Representative Gosar,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the floor of the House. “That’s about what we’re willing to accept.”
