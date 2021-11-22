The politics of threat

For years in Congress, the unofficial rule of receiving death threats was to avoid talking about them. It seems to have changed.

As the House debated last week whether to censor Paul Gosar, a far-right congressman from Arizona, for posting an edited animated video of the representative killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, progressive from New York, something unusual has happened. Speaking one after another, lawmakers delivered candid and raw confessions about how often they too had received violent threats.

Nikema Williams, a first-year Democrat from Georgia, described how strange it was to drop off your child in kindergarten flanked by security guards. Jackie Walorski, a veteran Republican from Indiana, revealed that an activist recently attempted to run over him with his car.

“The threat of real violence against members of Congress is real and growing,” said Ted Deutch of Florida, a Democrat who heads the House Ethics Committee. “Now more than ever, many of us fear for our physical safety.”