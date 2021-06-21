The photo shows the Princess of Dubai, at the center of the concerns of the UN, in Spain

A Dubai princess who was the subject of concern to a United Nations panel after being arrested as she tried to flee the Sheikh in 2018 appeared on Monday morning in a social media post which described her as being in Spain on a “European holiday”.

Instagram image published by a woman identified in UK media as former Royal Navy member Sioned Taylor shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Taylor’s caption, punctuated by a smiley face emoji, read: “Great European vacation with Latifa. We have fun exploring!” Taylor’s comments acknowledged the location of the image, which matches other images of the airport.

Asked about Sheikha Latifa, Taylor wrote in another comment “she’s awesome” with a thumbs-up emoji.

Taylor, the UAE embassies in London and Madrid, as well as the government media office in Dubai, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday from The Associated Press.

Taylor also posted images of Sheikha Latifa in May at two local Dubai malls..

The pedestrian captions in the photos deny the fact that United Nations experts and human rights activists called on the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide information on his daughter.

Sheikha Latifa, 35, tried to flee the country in 2018 to be arrested by commandos in a boat off India.

Videos published in February by the BBC showed Sheikha Latifa describing herself as being in a villa which “has been converted into a prison”.

The dramatic escape at sea and its aftermath encroached on the carefully controlled image maintained by the family of Sheikh Mohammed, who are believed to have several dozen children from several wives. Some of her sons and daughters feature prominently in local media and online, but others are rarely seen.

Sheikh Mohammed’s family life once again became a public affair in 2020. Then, U.K. judge ruled sheikh had led a campaign of fear and intimidation against his ex-wife and ordered the kidnapping of two of his daughters, including Sheikha Latifa. The decision came during a custody battle between Sheikh Mohammed and his ex-wife, Princess Haya, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan.

Sheikh Mohammed is also the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates with hereditary power, a federation of seven sheikhs from the Arabian Peninsula.