The Philippines is banning American travelers after Florida became the third state to find the new variant of the virus.

Many countries have already restricted travel from the United States due to the sheer number of infections, the largest in the world. And many countries around the world have restricted travel from Britain since the new variant was discovered there. Some also place restrictions on travelers, including US citizens, who have visited Britain or other countries where the variant has been detected in recent weeks.

This list of countries which have identified infections involving B.1.1.7. has grown rapidly and now includes – in addition to the United States and Great Britain – Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

Tuesday, the Philippines has said it will restrict entry for people who have traveled to 18 countries and Hong Kong, after temporarily suspending entry for visitors from Britain.

Harry Roque, a spokesperson for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement that travelers who had traveled to the United States within 14 days of arriving in the Philippines would not be allowed to enter the country from from Sunday until January. 15.

Citizens of the Philippines will be allowed entry, but they will be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days, even if they have proof of a negative coronavirus test.