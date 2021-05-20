The periods of ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have not always resisted.
Under increasing international pressure, Israel and Hamas reportedly move towards a ceasefire that may end their deadliest conflict since a 2014 war. But the history of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities is littered with agreements that have failed to resolve the underlying differences.
The ceasefires between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rule the Gaza Strip, have generally proceeded in stages, starting with an agreement that each side will stop attacking the other, a dynamic that the Israelis call it “silence against silence”.
This means that Hamas stops rocket attacks against Israel and Israel stops bombing Gaza.
Pauses in fighting are usually followed by other measures: Israel relaxes its blockade of Gaza to allow entry of humanitarian relief, fuel and other goods; Hamas Slows Down Protesters and Allied Militant Groups Attacking Israel; and the two camps exchanging prisoners or those killed in combat. So far, this time Israel has not used ground forces in Gaza.
But bigger challenges – such as a deeper rehabilitation of Gaza and improving relations between Israel, Hamas and Fatah, the Palestinian party that controls the West Bank – have remained elusive during recent rounds of violence.
There is reconstruction after every cycle of violence, usually with the help of the United Nations, the European Union and Qatar, but without permanent peace, reconstruction is always risky.
Despite the devastating toll of Palestinian civilians and the extensive damage to homes, schools and medical facilities in Gaza, the current conflict has been more limited than the wars that Israel and Hamas waged in 2008 and 2014, when Israeli troops entered Gaza. In past conflicts, fierce fighting erupted in the days before and after ceasefires as both sides sought to strike decisive blows.
In July 2014, six days after the IDF began bombing Gaza, Egypt offered a ceasefire that Israel agreed to. But Hamas said it had not responded to any of its requests, and the cycle of Israeli rocket attacks and airstrikes resumed after less than 24 hours.
Egypt announced another ceasefire two days later, but Israel then sent tanks and ground troops and began firing at Gaza from the sea, claiming its aim was to destroy the tunnels it Hamas uses it to carry out attacks. During the following weeks, Israeli forces periodically halted their attacks to allow humanitarian assistance, but fighting continued.
In all, nine truces came and went before the end of the 2014 conflict, after 51 days, with more than 2,000 Palestinians and more than 70 Israelis killed.
