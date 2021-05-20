The periods of ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have not always resisted.

Under increasing international pressure, Israel and Hamas reportedly move towards a ceasefire that may end their deadliest conflict since a 2014 war. But the history of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities is littered with agreements that have failed to resolve the underlying differences.

The ceasefires between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rule the Gaza Strip, have generally proceeded in stages, starting with an agreement that each side will stop attacking the other, a dynamic that the Israelis call it “silence against silence”.

This means that Hamas stops rocket attacks against Israel and Israel stops bombing Gaza.

Pauses in fighting are usually followed by other measures: Israel relaxes its blockade of Gaza to allow entry of humanitarian relief, fuel and other goods; Hamas Slows Down Protesters and Allied Militant Groups Attacking Israel; and the two camps exchanging prisoners or those killed in combat. So far, this time Israel has not used ground forces in Gaza.

But bigger challenges – such as a deeper rehabilitation of Gaza and improving relations between Israel, Hamas and Fatah, the Palestinian party that controls the West Bank – have remained elusive during recent rounds of violence.