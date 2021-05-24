The perilous coconut crab hunt on a remote Polynesian island

We meet Adams Maihota outside his house in the middle of the night. A crab hunter, he wears white plastic sandals, swim shorts, a tank top and a belt to hold lengths of string. He picks a sprig of wild mint and tucks it behind his ear to bring him luck.

Photographer Eric Guth and I follow Mr. Maihota’s flaming headlamp through the forest in search of coconut crabs, known locally as the Coffee. They are the largest terrestrial invertebrates in the world and, boiled or sautéed with coconut milk, they are delicious. Since stopping phosphate mining here in 1966, they have become one of Makatea’s biggest exports.