The perilous coconut crab hunt on a remote Polynesian island
We meet Adams Maihota outside his house in the middle of the night. A crab hunter, he wears white plastic sandals, swim shorts, a tank top and a belt to hold lengths of string. He picks a sprig of wild mint and tucks it behind his ear to bring him luck.
Photographer Eric Guth and I follow Mr. Maihota’s flaming headlamp through the forest in search of coconut crabs, known locally as the Coffee. They are the largest terrestrial invertebrates in the world and, boiled or sautéed with coconut milk, they are delicious. Since stopping phosphate mining here in 1966, they have become one of Makatea’s biggest exports.
It is a ground that breaks the ankle. We trade for the roots of the endless pandanus and fao, a Polynesian term for the old reef boulders that loom up everywhere. Vegetation slaps our faces and legs, and our skin becomes smooth with sweat.
The traps, which Mr Maihota set earlier in the week, consist of nicked coconuts attached to trees with fibers from their own pods. When we reach one, we turn off our lights to approach quietly. Then Mr. Maihota jumped up.
A moment later, he stands up with a sky blue crab pedaling its ten legs in wide circles. Even with its fleshy abdomen coiled under the rest of its body, the animal is much longer than the hunter’s hand.
Makatea, which is part of the Tuamotu archipelago in French Polynesia, sits in the South Pacific about 150 miles northeast of Tahiti. It’s a small, elevated coral atoll, just four and a half miles in diameter at its widest point, with sheer limestone cliffs that rise 250 feet straight out of the sea.
From 1908 to 1966, Makatea hosted the largest industrial project in French Polynesia: eleven million tonnes of phosphate-rich sand were unearthed and exported for agriculture, pharmaceuticals and ammunition. When mining ceased, the population fell from around 3,000 to less than 100. Today there are approximately 80 full-time residents. Most of them live in the central part of the island, near the ruins of the old mining town, which is now rotting in the jungle.
A third of Makatea consists of a maze of over a million deep circular holes, known as the mining area – a legacy of mining operations. Crossing this area, especially at night when coconut crabs are active, can be fatal. Most of the holes are over 100 feet deep and the rocky ledges between them are narrow. Yet some hunters do it anyway, with the intention of reaching the rich crab habitat on the other side.
One evening before sunset, a hunter named Teiki Ah-scha meets us in a notoriously dangerous area called The Office, so named because of the mining buildings there. Wearing flip-flops, Mr. Ah-scha trots around the holes and swings over their edges. When he goes hunting through the extraction area, he returns home in the dark with a bag full of crabs on his back.
Mr. Maihota, too, used to hunt this way – and he tells me he misses it. But since his wife fell into a shallow hole a few months before our visit in 2019, she has banned him from walking through the mining area. Instead, he sets traps around the village.
Coconut crabs inhabit a wide range, from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean to the Pitcairn Islands in the southern Pacific Ocean. They were part of the local diet long before the mining era. The largest specimens, “the monsters,” can measure your arm’s length and live for a century.
There has been no population study on Makatea, so the conservation status of the crab is unclear – although at night, banging on the rocks, they appear to be everywhere.
When we catch crabs that aren’t legal – whether it’s females or crabs that are less than six centimeters through the shell – Mr. Maihota lets them go.
If the islanders aren’t careful, he says, the crabs might not be around for future generations. In many places in the Indo-Pacific, animals have been hunted to the point of extinction or local extinction.
Makatea is at a crossroads. Half a century after the first mining era, there is an outstanding proposal for more phosphate mining. Although the island’s mayor and other supporters cite the economic benefits of work and income, opponents say new industrial activity would destroy the island, including its burgeoning tourist industry.
“We can no longer make her suffer,” a woman told me, invoking the island as a living being.
Still, it is difficult to make a living here. “There is no work,” Mr. Maihota says, as we stand under the stars and sweat the forest floor. He doesn’t want to talk about the mine. The previous month, he shipped 70 coconut crabs for $ 10 each to his buyers in Tahiti.
In popular hunting grounds, hunters say crabs are smaller or fewer, but hunters rely on income and no one has a complete picture of the overall situation of the population.
We visit Mr. Maihota’s garden the next morning where the crabs are sequestered in individual boxes to prevent them from attacking each other. He will feed them coconuts and water to purge their systems, because in the wild they eat all kinds of food including carrion.
In daylight, their shells are rainbows of purple, white, orange, with many shades of blue. For now at least – without mining, and if the crops are still sustainable – they seem perfectly suited to Makatea, holes and everything.
