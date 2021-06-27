The Path to Accountability for Residential School Graves in Canada

Disclaimer: The story below contains details of residential schools which can be upsetting. The Crisis Line for Families and Residential School Survivors in Canada is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.

Canada – Niigaanwewidam Sinclair says recent findings of indigenous children’s mass graves have confirmed what his community has long known.

“Every Indigenous community has stories of lost children, so none of this is surprising,” Sinclair, associate professor at the University of Manitoba, told Al Jazeera. “The only surprising thing is that Canadians are so surprised. “

At least three First Nations in Canada recently discovered hundreds of anonymous graves of indigenous children on the grounds of former “residential schools” – assimilation institutions founded by the government and operated by various churches for more than 100 years.

From the late 1800s to 1996, Canada forcibly removed 150,000 Aboriginal children from their families and forced them to attend institutions. They were made to cut their long hair, banned from speaking their language, and many were physically and sexually abused. Thousands are believed to have died.

For decades the survivors have known their deaths, but now with better access to technology, the the graves are examined. As First Nations release the exact number of lost children, a wave of grief has swept through Indigenous communities.

The findings also fueled calls for accountability of Ottawa and the churches that managed the day-to-day operations of the establishments – including the Roman Catholic Church, which was responsible for most of them.

But Indigenous leaders say neither the federal government nor the Catholic Church have done enough to address the lingering damage done by institutions – nor have they acted to implement a long list of recommendations made by one. federal commission of inquiry in 2015. This commission concluded that Canada had committed “cultural genocide” in the residential school system.

“They do not have a plan, they do not have the means or the political will to implement the small number of initiatives to which they are committed, and on the contrary, they have largely disappointed the commitments they have. taken. Their words don’t match their actions, ”Sinclair said, referring to the Canadian government.

Calls to action

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was conceived as a way to document the stories of residential school survivors and bring them justice, but years after the TRC launched its calls to action, Canada and the The Catholic Church has only implemented eight of 94 recommendations, a December 2020 report from the First Nations-led research center, the Yellowhead Institute, found.

However, while the graves of Indigenous children were counted over the past month, Canada has made progress on four more, said Eva Jewell, associate researcher at the Yellowhead Institute, who co-authored the report, although ‘she warned that it is not clear whether these tombs four have yet been fully implemented.

“Canada can invoke political will when the heat is on,” she told Al Jazeera.

“There is a lot of pressure on Canada to act and do something, and all of a sudden there was a resurgence of interest in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action. They’ve been overlooked for so long, and all of a sudden, here is this discovery, and Canadians are rushing to figure out, “Well, I thought we were doing something. “

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada told Al Jazeera in an email this month that the country’s 2019 budget provided $ 28 million (C $ 33.8 million) over three years to support recommendations on deaths in schools in particular. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers reiterated their commitment to supporting First Nations communities in their efforts.

But Indigenous advocates say too little has been done, and Jewell said the existing dynamic puts pressure on Indigenous peoples to act when a tragedy hits the headlines.

“There was no time to cry, there was no time to sit down with grief, it was just an immediate spring to take action and seize the moment, and try to ‘harness the attention and political will to get things done that really matter, and that will really affect change in our community, “she said.” I would like to see more sustained engagement and action, and I hope Canadians will get on board. ”

Responsibility of the Church

The TRC’s calls to action include an apology from Pope Francis for the role the Catholic Church played in the residential school system, and help from the federal government to help uncover anonymous graves and identify the remains. .

But the Pope did not apologize, express “pain” this month after 215 Indigenous children were found in unmarked graves at Kamloops Indian Residential School in the western province of British Columbia. A few weeks later, some 715 Indigenous remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan. Both institutions were run by the Catholic Church, which prompted the Church to hand over all of its files.

“The Church must accept full responsibility, release all of its Indian Residential School records, and exchange soothing superficial remarks for meaningful apologies in action,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, in a statement. declaration.

Mosakahiken Cree Nation people kiss in front of a makeshift memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School [Cole Burston/AFP]

Donald Bolen, the Archbishop of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, said the Archdiocese had limited records on residential schools. But he said death records from 1885 to 1952 were turned over to the Cowessess First Nation, who discovered anonymous graves in Marieval. The archdiocese also has correspondence describing when many priests began working in residential schools in this region, Bolen told Al Jazeera.

“Within the limits of privacy laws, we share what we have and we will help indigenous communities to communicate with religious communities who might have more information,” he said, adding that the Archdiocese also provided $ 70,000 in 2019 to assist the First Nation in its search for the anonymous graves.

Meanwhile, two religious communities of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate – who ran both the institutions of Marieval and Kamloops – mentionned on June 24 that they “would disclose all historical documents that we keep and in our possession, in accordance with all laws, relating to our involvement.”

Bolen declined to comment directly when asked why Pope Francis had not yet apologized. He said an indigenous delegation would travel to Rome before the end of the year to meet with the Pope. “The Pope will have the opportunity to hear them directly and then engage,” Bolen said. “This process is really vital.”

Independent investigation

Meanwhile, the findings of the residential schools drew international condemnation, including from a United Nations panel of experts who on June 4 called for “full investigations” of the Kamloops burial site.

Murray Sinclair, the former chairman of the TRC, also recently told The Globe and Mail that any investigation “should not be left in the hands of government or churches and should instead be created in consultation with Indigenous peoples.” .

Trudeau was questioned at a press conference on June 25 how far his government would go to hold account, including whether police or international experts should investigate. “I think the first thing we need to do is be there for the communities and what they want, and what they need, and what responses they need to get,” he said. replied.

“Every step of the way, my commitment to all Canadians is that we will put Indigenous peoples and their wishes – for their loved ones, for their communities – at the heart of all future actions that we take.”

When asked whether police or international groups should investigate residential school sites, Prime Minister Trudeau said there has to be accountability, but that “it has to be motivated and based on choices, the wants and needs of the people who are at the center of it “.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/JCMaUaqM7Y – CPAC (@CPAC_TV) June 25, 2021

Melanie Klinkner, associate professor at Bournemouth University and expert on mass graves, said two things stand out from the residential school findings: the circumstances of the children’s deaths and the potential illegality in the way their bodies were disposed of.

She said states have a duty to conduct “a full and effective investigation” when suspicious deaths are reported. “The investigation must be independent, it must be impartial, it must be conducted in a way that there is confidence in the conclusions. It also means that they must be able to lead to accountability processes, ”Klinkner told Al Jazeera.

Klinkner added that other forms of justice are also at stake in Canada, including the identification, return and reburial of Indigenous children’s remains in a culturally sensitive manner, potential historical commemorations at sites and support for residential school survivors. “It is up to the government to uphold the rule of law,” she said, “which is why I think an investigation needs to take place.”

Sinclair of the University of Manitoba said that in order for Canada to properly atone for its genocide, it must return the land to Indigenous peoples, recognize treaty rights and adopt a long-term plan to implement calls for the action of the TRC, as well as the recommendations of a report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“Now is the time to create a country different from the one we have inherited,” he said.