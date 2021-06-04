The pandemic should not leave developing countries speechless (or without a vote)

Mario arvelo

ROME, June 04 (IPS) – Demanding an in-person vote to elect governing bodies of United Nations agencies may exclude countries worst affected by travel restrictions stemming from the pandemic

The United Nations was designed to correct errors in the conception and management of the League of Nations, which could not prevent World War II. Thus in 1945, the United Nations was born with the aim of preserving peace. It is no coincidence that the first institution of the new international architecture specialized in questions of food and agriculture. The West German leader at the time, Willy Brandt, would sum up this decision in a 1973 speech to the United Nations General Assembly: “Where there is hunger, there is no peace.

Mario ArveloHunger casts a shadow over the human condition. Therefore, governments around the world have decided to put the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, better known as FAO, at the forefront of global efforts to end hunger.

As an entity of knowledge and technical research, FAO replicates the areas of work that ministries of agriculture cover in each country, from identifying the fastest growing and most fertile seeds to reducing post-harvest losses, soil maintenance, water management or the fight against pathogens that threaten plant, fish and animal production.

It is at FAO that country delegates find a neutral platform to discuss scientific studies on nutritious and healthy diets, the protection of ecosystems and biodiversity, or the benefits of agroecology, among many. other subjects. The organization’s technical staff identify good practices, provide advice and build local capacity to increase productivity in a sustainable manner, especially in the face of the challenges posed by climate change, as I expressed at the VI Rural Forum held in Bilbao in March 2019 as Chairman of the Committee on World Food Security.

In the corridors of FAO, now transferred to virtual media in the aftermath of the pandemic, we debate, negotiate and agree by consensus on policy recommendations for the implementation of quality standards and the promotion of inclusive rural development , so that men, women and young farmers can stay in their communities and realize their financial aspirations.

My country, the Dominican Republic, which shares a small Caribbean island with the Republic of Haiti, is a founding member of the United Nations and was the third country to ratify its Charter. Since Santo Domingo, where I was born in 1970, the government of President Luis Abinader favors, with the fight against the pandemic, all links in the agrifood chain.

In this context, my name arises with other ambassadors as a possible successor to Pakistani Khalid Mehboob as President of the FAO Council, the agency’s command post from which 49 countries from all continents debate, harmonize and steer the strategic course of the organization. On the basis of these agreements, the managing director (Chinese Qu Dongyu, who succeeded Brazilian José Graziano da Silva in 2019) is responsible for managing the organization.

The other two candidates for the presidency of the Council are my old friends, the Hungarian Zoltán Kálmán and the Dutchman Hans Hoogeveen. The European Union could not agree on presenting a single candidacy, and I am honored to be the only candidate from the developing world, with a platform of inclusion, transparency and sensitivity. to the political, social and cultural differences of the Member States. I aspire to seek consensual decisions that strengthen the institution for the benefit of all.

Those who follow the Latin American political scene might be surprised to learn that the Dominican candidacy draws on a wide ideological spectrum: from Havana to Brasilia, via Caracas, Buenos Aires, San Salvador and Bogotá. Countries of the Sahel, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Oceania join our proposal.

But why should the reader be interested in the ins and outs of an internal election in a UN agency?

Back to the beginning, and to the United Nations’ desire to correct the mistakes of the past: the “One country, one voice” method that governs the United Nations tempers the power dynamics that have characterized international relations. Therefore, the votes of Tuvalu, Nauru and Palau, three Pacific island countries with a total of 40,000 citizens in an area equal to 70 football fields, are worth as much as those of China, India and the United States, countries which host 40% of humanity and whose combined territory is twice the size of Europe.

However, in this election, an obstacle could alter this egalitarian approach between countries which encourages negotiations and the search for consensus. At the FAO Biennial Conference, to be held June 14-18, a decision will be made on whether or not to allow electronic voting. Some delegations demand that the vote can only be cast in person in Rome, at FAO headquarters, without taking into account travel restrictions stemming from the fight against covid-19 – which affect more distant countries – expressly rejecting the participation of delegates in decision-making based on the relative security of their capital.

The FAO Council Presidency provides an opportunity to build bridges, foster inclusive dialogue and seek consensus on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development under the slogan ‘Leaving No One Behind “. That is why we ask that the countries most affected by the pandemic and those with the fewest options for travel are not left speechless. Strengthening FAO for the benefit of all — all — its members is the only way to eradicate hunger and all forms of malnutrition. It is one of the moral obligations of our time because, as long as hunger persists, there will be no peace.

Mario arvelo, Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to United Nations agencies based in Rome, is a candidate for the presidency of the FAO Council.

