The pandemic has affected the mental health and college plans of American high school students.
Nearly 80% of U.S. high school students say the coronavirus pandemic has affected their plans after graduation, and 72% of 13-19-year-olds have had mental health issues, according to a new survey.
The survey, conducted by American Promise Alliance, a nonprofit group, found that 58% of teens reported learning fully or mostly online in the 2020-21 school year, and 22% reported learning about half online and half in person. Nineteen percent said they learned primarily through in-person instruction.
The results come from a nationally representative survey of 2,400 high school students conducted in March and April.
Of those who said the pandemic affected their plans after high school, a third said they would attend college closer to home; a quarter said they would attend a two-year college instead of a four-year institution; 17 percent said they would attend university remotely rather than in person ”; and 16 percent said they would postpone their studies at university. Seven percent said they no longer intended to go to college.
Nearly half of those polled who changed their plans said they did so due to financial pressures, suggesting the pandemic is likely to widen educational inequalities among young adults.
Given the extraordinary wave of racial justice activism over the past year, the survey also asked students how their schools have handled race issues. Two-thirds said “the history of racism” had been taught in their schools. But Asian, black, Latino, and multiracial students were less likely than white students to say the program represented their own “racial and ethnic background.”
