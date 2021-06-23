The pandemic has affected the mental health and college plans of American high school students.

Nearly 80% of U.S. high school students say the coronavirus pandemic has affected their plans after graduation, and 72% of 13-19-year-olds have had mental health issues, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by American Promise Alliance, a nonprofit group, found that 58% of teens reported learning fully or mostly online in the 2020-21 school year, and 22% reported learning about half online and half in person. Nineteen percent said they learned primarily through in-person instruction.

The results come from a nationally representative survey of 2,400 high school students conducted in March and April.

Of those who said the pandemic affected their plans after high school, a third said they would attend college closer to home; a quarter said they would attend a two-year college instead of a four-year institution; 17 percent said they would attend university remotely rather than in person ”; and 16 percent said they would postpone their studies at university. Seven percent said they no longer intended to go to college.