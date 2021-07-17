The pandemic has a new epicenter: Indonesia

BEKASI, Indonesia – By the thousands, they sleep in hallways, tents and cars, breathlessly waiting for beds in overcrowded hospitals that may not have oxygen to give them. Others see hospitals as desperate, even dangerous, and try their luck at home.

Wherever they are, as Covid-19 takes their breath away, their families embark on a frantic, daily hunt for the scarce reserves of living oxygen.

Indonesia has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, overtaking India and Brazil to become the country with highest number of new infections in the world. The outbreak is part of a wave across Southeast Asia, where vaccination rates are low but countries had until recently contained the virus relatively well. Vietnam, Malaysia, Burma and Thailand are also facing their biggest outbreaks to date and have imposed new restrictions, including lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.