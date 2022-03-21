The Overlooked Stone Carvers of Scholasticas

The small town of Escolásticas, built on ancient volcanic stone, carves a ragged path through a high desert hillside in Central Mexico. Three hours northwest of Mexico City, this community of 3,000 people is surrounded by razor-sharp cactuses, like the nopaland sun-scorched desert trees, like the palo dulce. Travelers could easily pass through the place without noticing more than its potholes and weathered storefronts.

On closer inspection, there’s much more to see.