The opposition in the lead after a “massive” participation in the elections in Honduras

The first results of the presidential election in Honduras showed that the opposition candidate Xiomara Castro had a clear lead over the conservative candidate of the ruling party Nasry Asfura, after both sides claimed victory after the polls closed. Sunday.

With votes of just over 16% of the ballot boxes counted, Castro had 53.4% ​​support, while Asfura had 34%, the national electoral council said.

If the opposition standard-bearer wins, she would become the first female president of Honduras and bring the left back to power for the first time since her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was toppled in a coup. ‘Status in 2009.

The electoral council said earlier that more than 2.7 million voters had already voted, a figure described in a statement as “massive turnout” with more votes yet to be counted.

The initial turnout is already higher than the 2017 total, said board chairman Kelvin Aguirre. But nearly 8 percent of the 5,755 polling stations had transmission problems for filing the votes to election authorities, which is expected to delay the results.

Strong turnout increased expectations of change after a dozen years of reign of the National Party.

Long queues have formed at many polling stations in Honduras

Left wing Castro has sought to unify opposition to incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has denied accusations of having ties to powerful gangs, despite an open investigation in the United States linking him to suspected drug trafficking.

After allying with the 2017 finalist, a popular TV host, most polls have bolstered her status as a favorite.

“We cannot stay at home. This is our moment. Now is the time to end the dictatorship, ”said Castro, assailed by journalists just after voting in the town of Catacamas.

Long queues can be seen at many polling stations across the country, where some 5.2 million Hondurans are eligible to vote.

The election is the last political flashpoint in Central America, a major source of migrants and refugees to the United States fleeing chronic unemployment and gang violence. Honduras is one of the most violent countries in the world, although homicide rates have recently fallen.

Central America is also a key transit point for drug trafficking, and where concerns have grown over increasingly authoritarian governments.

The vote also sparked diplomatic stampede between Beijing and Washington after Castro announced she would open diplomatic ties with China, putting less emphasis on ties with Taiwan, the autonomous island China claims to be its own.

“This is Honduras”

Castro’s main rival among the 13 presidential candidates on the ballot is National Party Asfura, a wealthy businessman and two-term mayor of the capital, Tegucigalpa, who has tried to distance himself from the outgoing unpopular . He sought to portray his rival as a radical.

After voting, a measured Asfura said he would respect the voters’ verdict.

“Whatever the Honduran people want in the end, I will respect it,” he said.

Some voters consulted by the Reuters news agency expressed dissatisfaction with their choices, but many others clearly had favorites.

“I am against all corruption, poverty and drug trafficking,” said José Gonzalez, 27, a mechanic who said he would vote for Castro.

Hernandez’s contested re-election in 2017 and its horrendous aftermath looms large. Numerous reports of irregularities sparked protests that claimed the lives of more than two dozen people, but he dismissed the fraud allegations and called for a new vote.

Alexa Sanchez, a 22-year-old medical student, lay down on a bench right after voting while listening to music on her headphones and said she reluctantly voted for Castro.

“Honestly, it’s not like there are such good options,” she said, adding that she was very skeptical about the outcome of the vote.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “It’s Honduras. “

Numerous domestic and international election observers monitored Sunday’s vote, including the 68-member European Union mission.

Zeljana Zovko, the EU’s chief observer, told reporters around noon that her team mostly witnessed a calm vote with a high turnout, although most of the polling stations visited were open late.

“The campaign has been very difficult,” said Julieta Castellanos, sociologist and former dean of the National Autonomous University of Honduras, noting that Castro had “generated great expectations”.

Castellanos said post-election violence was possible if the race turned out to be particularly tight, if a large number of complaints were filed or if candidates declared themselves the winners prematurely.

Along with the presidency, voters also decide the composition of the country’s 128 members of Congress, as well as officials from some 300 local governments.

In the working-class Kennedy neighborhood of Tegucigalpa, Jose, a 56-year-old accountant, who declined to give his last name, said he would stay with the ruling party.

“I hope Tito Asfura can change everything,” he said, using the mayor’s nickname.

“Look, corruption is in all governments here.”