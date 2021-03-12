The ongoing struggle for gender parity in Lebanon

Zwein at one of the 2019 protests in Beirut. Credit: Victoria El-Khoury Zwein

BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 12 (IPS) – The fight for global equality has taken a few steps forward in some countries, giving hope to future generations for increased participation and representation of women. However, this particular struggle is taking new forms and forms in multiple corners of the world, where women are still persecuted, silenced, threatened, killed, harassed and deprived of their basic human rights on a daily basis. The question today is: when will the world become a safer place for women and girls?

While the degree of severity is uneven across countries, Lebanese women and girls struggle on multiple fronts every day. While many civil society organizations (CSOs) and United Nations agencies are working on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 5) for gender equality, the evidence points to a reality that will take years to achieve parity between women and men. gender in line with Agenda 2030. Gender Gap Index from the 2020 Economic Forum, Lebanon is ranked 145 out of 153 countries on gender equality and parity.

The political participation of Lebanese women has increased over the years. This was observed in particular during the legislative elections of 2018, with 86 registered candidates, according to a study by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), entitled “Lebanese parliamentary elections of 2018: key results on gender“. Unlike the legislative elections of 2009, which saw only 12 women candidates. In January 2020, and following the Lebanese revolution of 2019, a new cabinet formed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, included 6 women ministers, a first in Lebanese history.

Victoria El-Khoury Zwein; political activist and trainer

This unequal political representation is due to the gender stereotypes that Lebanese women still have to face on a daily basis. Political activist and trainer Victoria El-Khoury Zwein told IPS that women still face gender stereotypes when running for office. As a politician, Zwein explained that she faced multiple challenges, especially when in 2004, while pregnant, she first ran for municipal elections in her hometown. “According to them, I was a foreign pregnant woman. with children and that they had to be taken care of, ”she said, adding:“ It seemed that there were no more men standing for election ”.

The political activist continued to run in the 2016 municipal elections after more than a decade and was greeted with a more welcoming attitude from the residents of Sin-el-fil where she won with a high number of votes. .

Zwein believes that politics should be seen and practiced differently in Lebanon; she was subsequently pressured to run in the 2018 Lebanese legislative elections.

Zwein told IPS about the political violence suffered by women in this area. “Women are confronted with violence in all its aspects. They are the target of comments on social networks and constantly receive threats of rape and abuse, especially when they publicly express controversial political views ”. Zwein explained that when women discuss political matters, they face attacks on their personal lives that could potentially end their careers, while at the same time, men do not face the same shameful attitude. paid a lot of attention and a politician could still become prime minister if he wanted to, but never a woman, ”Zwein said.

Furthermore, the activist pointed out that the media plays a huge role in reinforcing gender stereotypes due to some inherently sexist and derogatory questions that are asked of female candidates during interviews, such as juggling their professional and personal lives, and whether or not they have their spouse’s approval and support. “Violence against women politicians only happens because they are women,” Zwein said.

Violence against women in Lebanon takes many forms and forms. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in domestic violence, gender-based violence and femicides in Lebanon and around the world. The United Nations calls this phenomenon the “shadow pandemic”. This escalation of domestic violence cases has been visible through an increase in the number of calls from 1375 in 2019 to 4,127 in 2020 to the ABAAD-affiliated domestic violence helpline; a Lebanese resource center for gender equality. In addition, the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) hotline (1,745) recorded 1,468 calls from 2020 to 2021, compared to 747 calls between 2019 and 2020, showing that reports of domestic violence nearly doubled last year. According to the ISF, 61 percent of these reports of abuse are made against husbands.

Hayat Mirshad; Gender expert, journalist and human rights activist *. Credit: UN Women

Several women’s rights experts attributed the rise in gender-based violence to unprecedented lockdowns and the economic crisis Lebanon is currently facing. Hayat Mirshad, gender expert, journalist and human rights activist, told IPS: “Not a week goes by in Lebanon without hearing the news of the murder of a woman resulting from domestic violence. From the start of 2021 to date, more than 5 femicides have occurred, which indicates an alarming worsening of this phenomenon ”.

Mirshad explained that the real problem with gender-based violence is the societal culture and conservative mindset that justifies abuse and violence against women and girls by holding victims accountable for such abuse. The justifications are often related to honor and disobedience to their spouse, among others. “It is important to point out that a law to protect women and girls from domestic violence exists in Lebanon and was recently amended. However, the real problem is the enforcement of this law, ”Mirshad said.

The gender expert pointed out that the measures taken by the authorities are not as strict as they should be and that there is still a lot of time wasted when it comes to taking concrete steps and separate the victim from the aggressor. “We still see patriarchal practices in the courts, by different judges, the internal security forces (ISF) and many other entities. It also contributes to the increase in cases of gender-based violence, ”Mirshad added.

The activist stressed the critical importance for the government to enforce all aspects of the law that protects women and girls from domestic violence, such as providing victims with financial support that encourages more victims to leave abusive households. . It is necessary to deal with these matters with the appropriate urgency, by seriously imposing more severe penalties on the perpetrators, by speeding up the prosecution procedures.

According to “Sharika Wa Laken”, an online feminist platform, Lebanon has seen 27 murders of women and girls in 2020 and 5 femicides in 2021. The latest victims were Zeina Kanjo, a young bride who married 6 months before. the murder, and the two middle-aged women Widad Hassoun and Ahkam Derbas who were brutally murdered in 2021 among scores of other women and girls seriously injured by violent spouses, parents or even strangers.

In June 2020, the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA), in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other donors, launched the “Qudwa” initiative. This initiative addresses violence against women and children, in particular child marriage, child labor and gender-based violence, which will be operational from 2020 to 2027 to promote equality and dignity. In addition, the National Commission for Lebanese Women (NCLW), the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Working Group (SGBV TF), alongside the United Nations system in Lebanon, has launched a campaign for 16 Days of Activism. (November 16 – December 10, 2020) to promote safety and prevent gender-based violence …

The launch of such projects and campaigns in collaboration with Lebanese ministries and official institutions gives hope to women and girls living in difficult conditions nowadays, although tangible changes have yet to be observed with regard to the situation. number of victims in Lebanon.

The reality of Lebanese women still demands radical changes that can only be brought about through improved laws and policies. These changes can only be achieved once women gain a seat at the decision-making table again and have the opportunity to influence laws that take into account women’s struggle for equality, gender parity. and security. Lebanon is considering possible parliamentary elections in the near undetermined future in the hope of changing this sad reality.

