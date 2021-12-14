The Omicron variant could lead to fewer hospitalizations, according to a first South African study.

JOHANNESBURG – An early study of coronavirus cases in South Africa suggests that, so far, Omicron appears to be causing lower hospitalization rates than previous versions of the virus.

The study – which was published on Tuesday and is based on just three weeks of data – indicates less severe disease of the new variant, but also shows declining vaccine efficacy and a higher risk of breakthrough infections for Omicron. Epidemiologists have warned that data for a few more weeks would be needed to draw firmer conclusions, in part because the variant has not yet spread widely and because only a small percentage of those infected get sick enough to be hospitalized. .

The study, carried out by a private health insurance company, offers a preliminary overview of the effect of the Omicron variant, but there are other possible explanations for the observed trends. For example, infections may appear to be milder overall, as more people in this wave have some protection from a previous infection or vaccination.

Additionally, the average age of those in the study was 34, and young people generally tend to have mild symptoms. It can also make Omicron appear sweeter than it is.