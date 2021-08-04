The Offspring drummer says he was kicked out of the group because he had not been vaccinated.

Pete Parada, drummer for pop-punk group The Offspring, says his decision not to get a Covid-19 vaccine for medical reasons cost him his job.

“As I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate – it was recently decided that I am not safe around, in the studio and on tour,” Mr. . Parada said on Instagram Tuesday. “I mention this because you won’t see me at these next shows.”

His doctor had advised him not to get the vaccine, Mr Parada said, because he had Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

“The risks far outweigh the benefits,” he said, adding that he caught the virus last year and suffered mild effects.